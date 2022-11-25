‘No objection’ to Imran using helicopter: GHQ





ISLAMABAD:

The Headquarters (GHQ) informed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday that it had no objection to the landing and take-off of a helicopter, which would transport PTI chief Imran Khan from Lahore to Islamabad for the November 26 rally. , at Parade Ground, saying that PTI should approach the Capital Development Authority (CDA) or the federal government because the land was under their jurisdiction.

Lt. Col. Rao Farman Ali addressed the No Objection Letter to the PTI Additional Secretary General Omar Ayub stating that “Headquarters have no objection to the request for helicopter placement subject to clearance authorities concerned”.

Additionally, the GHQ letter stated that “it is understood that the Capital Development Authority/Federal Government may be approached as the Parade Ground is within their jurisdiction.”

The letter was forwarded for information to the CDA, Inspector General of Police, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi City Police Officer and Directorate of Military Operations .

The letter came after the PTI requested permission to use Parade Ground to use a helicopter, which will transport the PTI leader from Lahore to the capital for his November 26 rally in the garrison town.

Earlier, the Chairman of PTI, Islamabad, Ali Nawaz Awan filed an application with the district administration for permission for a public gathering of PTI in Faizabad. He also sought approval from the capital’s administration for the landing and departure of Imran’s helicopter from Parade Ground.

Read PTI says to seek permission from ICT administration for gathering

On Wednesday, the Interior Ministry warned PTI General Secretary Asad Umar of security threats against the party and its leader and urged them to postpone public gatherings for the “Haqeeqi Azadi March” in Classes.

In a letter, the ministry requested that the prevailing security situation in the country “be kept in mind and that the PTI leadership consider the possibility of postponing public gatherings like the one planned in Rawalpindi on November 26 to avoid any incident. unfortunate”.

The Interior Ministry maintained that it had “shared threat alerts generated by credible intelligence sources about the life” of PTI leader Imran Khan by “anti-state elements” who wanted to destabilize the country.

He further said that the attack in Wazirabad, where former Prime Minister Imran was injured, underscored the importance of taking threat alerts seriously, “particularly in the context of renewed march and its culmination in Rawalpindi”.

According to the letter, in view of the threats, the federal government provided an armored vehicle and deployed police and civilian armed forces for Imran’s stay in Islamabad. However, the party leader was currently in Lahore and the march participants had traveled to Rawat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2387930/no-objections-to-imrans-helicopter-landing-at-parade-ground-ghq The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos