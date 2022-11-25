Politics
Leaked document reveals Turkey spied on Erdoan critics abroad to use against Finland in NATO talks
Levent Kenez/Stockholm
An intelligence document obtained by Nordic Monitor shows that the Turkish Embassy in Helsinki profiled and gathered intelligence on people suspected of being affiliated with the Glen/Hizmet movement, a group critical of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, for help forge new extradition cases as Turkey and Finland continue negotiations for the latter’s NATO membership.
The leaked briefing note dated July 19, 2022 was prepared by the Interior Ministry Counselor at the Turkish Embassy, a new position for Turkish diplomatic missions whose staff come from the Interior Ministry. The post was designed to carry out coordinated work with the Turkish police and judiciary in 2017 after it was revealed that Turkish diplomats were spying on Erdoan’s opponents in 2016, a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on relations diplomatic and consular affairs. Nordic Monitor previously reported that senior ambassadors have repeatedly expressed unease at Turkish ambassadors’ annual meetings, saying intelligence-related duties put them in a difficult position in the countries where they serve.
The first part of the profiling document includes five people for whom extradition requests were previously denied along with the reasons given by the Finnish authorities.
Intelligence document sent by the iadviser to the interior ministry at the Turkish Embassy in Helsinki details espionage activities in Finland.(The names and addresses of Turkish nationals have been redacted for security reasons):
Finland Flares 2022
According to the adviser’s note, the Finnish authorities refused one of Turkey’s requests because it was determined that the person was not in Finland. For two suspects, the alleged crime does not constitute a crime under Finnish law, and for two persons, it is not clear whether the alleged crimes constitute a crime in Finland or not. Turkey has withdrawn an extradition request because the charges against this person were dropped by the Turkish courts.
An interesting detail in the document is that the Finnish authorities do not consider it a crime to deposit money in the Glen Asya-affiliated bank or to download a messaging app called ByLock.
The Turkish government accepted activities such as having an account at Bank Asya, holding an administrative position in an institution related to the Glen movement, subscribing to the group’s publications, being a member of a trade union or other institution linked to the Glen movement and using the ByLock encrypted messaging application as a reference to identify and arrest tens of thousands of Glen movement followers accused of belonging to a terrorist organization.
On November 15, the United Nations Human Rights Committee, in a decision on the request of a defendant affiliated with Glen, announced that, as a matter of principle, the mere use or downloading of an encrypted means of communication or bank account cannot, on its own, indicate evidence of membership in an illegal armed organization, unless it is supported by other evidence, such as conversation recordings.
The second part of the document includes the addresses and identification numbers of 28 Turkish citizens as well as the names of the associations allegedly affiliated with the Glen movement to which they have contributed. Some of the people who have been profiled are only mentioned for attending an Iftar dinner at an association linked to Glen. For one person, it is stated that his son took part in a sports competition in Finland. The document notes that it is quite possible that there are arrest warrants for these people without any information on the type of crime they may have committed.
The adviser asks the Home Office to advise the relevant authorities to initiate extradition proceedings if deemed appropriate.
On June 28, Turkey, Finland and Sweden, at a NATO summit in Madrid, signed a memorandum to address Turkey’s concerns, paving the way for Finland and Turkey to join. Sweden in NATO, against which Turkey had previously announced its opposition.
Apparently, Turkey wanted to strengthen its position by increasing the number of people requested for extradition during the negotiations with Finland in view of the date of the document.
The adviser notes that the information is gathered from open sources, press analysis and a review of the activities of Glen-affiliated NGOs. The fact that the contact details of many people were not provided as well as the abundance of information not based on reliable sources show that the document was prepared quickly on a last minute request.
The profiling document was forwarded to Ankara by Gendarmerie Colonel Murat Kerek, the current Interior Ministry adviser at the embassy. Kerek was previously responsible for software development at the Gendarmerie Command.
In May 2021 Nordic Monitorpublishedprofiling documents of 31 Turkish nationals in Finland which appeared in spy files sent by Turkish diplomats in Helsinki. They were charged with membership in a terrorist group by prosecutor Adem Aknc. The investigation was based on intelligence files created between 2016 and 2018.
