



Edward J. McCaffery is the Robert C. Packard Trustee Professor of Law and Professor of Law, Economics, and Political Science at the University of Southern California. He is the author of Fair Not Flat: How to Make the Tax System Better and Simpler and founder of Peoples Tax Page.

Can it really be time for another Donald Trump tax filing story?

We’ve been down this road before. Several times. Remember 2016, during Trump’s first presidential run, when the man himself told us we’d see his feedback as soon as the audit was done? The audit never seemed to end, and an audit wouldn’t stop him from releasing the statements anyway.

Then there was former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who first subpoenaed Trump’s tax returns to accountant Mazars in 2019, and actually got them years and multiple court cases. later.

Trump’s tax day story is the culmination of another years-long battle, this one with Congress. Since 2019, when Democrats took control of the House, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal has tried to secure Trump’s return under a law that clearly gives him the power to do so. No judge, not even Trevor N. McFadden, the Trump-appointed trial court who delayed the case and gratuitously suggested that Congress could, but shouldn’t, release the statements has ever disagreed. But plausible legal arguments have never been a necessity for the Trump team, and they’ve managed to get things done for 1,329 days since the committee asked for former presidents’ tax returns, almost as long as the American Civil War, as Congressman Bill Pascrell pointed out.

And so now, finally, the Supreme Court with no opinion or dissent has denied Trump’s request to block the release of his tax returns.

And now? Congress should get the returns within days, if they haven’t already. But the Democratic majority in the House only has a few weeks to do anything on its own. They could, legally, publish Trump’s statements. But that would seem hasty and vindictive, at a time when Democrats are hoping against hope to avoid hasty and vindictive investigations by the new Republican House.

Plus, there’s the fact that we already know what’s in the tax returns, more or less, and we don’t care if we think of ourselves as people with little appetite for stories about how the wealthy and well-advised evade taxes, not being wealthy or well-advised themselves. The New York Times has been relentless in seeking Trump’s tax information through journalistic means and published a detailed analysis of 20 years of returns from former presidents, showing he paid little or no tax the most. most years.

The Manhattan DAs case argued that the Trump Organization engaged in clear and rather obvious tax evasion, such as paying executives like Allen Weisselberg in untaxed and unreported forms, such as paying fees private school tuition for her grandchildren. This is all consistent with decades of aggressive tax evasion by the Trump family, dating back to the 45th President’s father, Fred, in the 1940s. a witch hunt led by the Democrats.

But as John Koskinen, the Internal Revenue Service commissioner under President Barack Obama, said: It’s not clear to me what you’re going to learn that you don’t already know when you look at these returns.

Trump has, in a sense, won again, as his delays and protests over the years and a slow drip of information mixed with a heavy dose of misinformation have dulled us all into not caring. many of his taxes, of all things. Blame it all on Trump’s tax fatigue.

But if nothing was done with Trump’s tax returns, it would be a lost opportunity. The whole saga calls for reform. In arguing for access, the House Ways and Means Committee relied heavily on its role in overseeing the administration of tax laws by the executive branches and its legislative responsibilities. The two are brought together today because there are, or should be, pressing questions about what administrators do and what new laws are needed.

Because here’s one thing all Americans should be able to agree on: something is wrong with a system in which a billionaire president can’t pay any taxes. Either it’s not legal, and someone should hold him accountable, or it’s legal and the laws should change. We need to better monitor the watchdogs that enforce the current law, and we need to take a closer look at this law itself.

Since 1977, all presidential and vice-presidential tax returns have been subject to annual audits. What do these audits of Trump’s returns reveal? Has the Trump team been pressured to defend all of its tax positions? Have any adjustments been made? Why or why not? What about previous investigations into Trump and his family? Why has their rather clumsy tax evasion in the Weisselberg case gone unchecked over the decades? Why did the Manhattan DA have to find what the IRS didn’t? These are questions Congress should be asking.

And if nothing untoward comes to light in the investigation into the application of our tax laws in the Trump case, what does it tell us about the tax law itself that the wealthy can so easily avoid?

In other words, perhaps the lessons here are not about Trump, but about us and our tax system. Maybe it’s time to move beyond Trump and all the conspiratorial fantasies we entertain about the hard evidence lurking in his tax returns. We can transcend the petty, the past, the personal and envision a better future for all of us. Trump’s tax returns provide a valuable and important case study for thinking about fixing the whole thing. We should use them that way.

Of course, don’t expect that to happen in six weeks, or after six weeks, unless Republicans in the House cooperate with the mission, or unless the Senate can somehow get back to the game. We will probably wait more than another span of civil wars before we see any real change when it comes to taxing the rich, this is an issue that predates Trump and is likely to postdate him and all of us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/24/opinions/trump-tax-returns-mccaffery/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

