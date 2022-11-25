Saudi leader immunity: India upset over ‘unnecessary’ reference to PM Modi by US official : The Tribune India





PTI New Delhi, November 24 India is shocked by a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a US State Department official as he defended the immunity he granted to Saudi leader Mohammad bin Sultan, who is facing allegations of assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “Frankly, I don’t understand how the comment on Prime Minister Modi was either relevant, necessary or contextual,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in response to questions about a US official making reference to Modi while explaining the reasons for granting immunity to the Saudi. rule. “Our two countries have a very special relationship that continues to grow stronger and we look forward to working with the United States to deepen it further,” he said, referring to bilateral relations between India and India. United States. Asked about granting immunity to the Saudi crown prince for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the US State Department’s senior deputy spokesman, Vedant Patel, said in a briefing last Friday that it is not was not the first time that the United States had done this and that it had been applied. to a number of heads of state before, including Prime Minister Modi, according to reports. Bagchi also said reports of the prime minister’s visit to the United States in December were incorrect. “No proposal for a visit by the Prime Minister to the United States in December has been made with us. Media reports in this regard are incorrect,” Bagchi said. He also dismissed social media posts regarding ‘false comments’ attributed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the White House spokesperson regarding the brief bilateral meeting between Modi and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the recent G-20 summit in Bali. “We have seen incorrect social media posts that attribute false statements to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who has not commented on this in the press or on social media. He also attributes false statements to the Secretary of White House press. So I would ask all of you not to give credence to such incorrect information,” Bagchi said. He said the prime minister met with Biden several times during the Bali summit, including a brief bilateral meeting and a trilateral meeting involving Indonesian President Joko Widodo. “During these interactions, they exchanged views on a number of issues. Our press releases and tweets as well as the Foreign Minister’s briefing in Bali summarize all these conversations. “The US side also released its minutes of the trilateral meeting and also separately reported that a brief bilateral meeting took place between the two leaders,” Bagchi said. #Narendra Modi

