The Biden-Xi summit in Bali

US President Joe Biden, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14. Agence France-Presse/Saul Loeb

A few reasons to be optimistic

THE first high-profile in-person summit between President Biden and Xi Jinping on Nov. 14 went pretty well. Biden has clearly communicated the American belief that a new Cold War will not happen, that the United States “does not seek conflict” with China, and that the United States does not expect China to invade. Taiwan.

For his part, Xi reiterated China’s long-standing position that Taiwan is a “fundamental interest” and that stability in the Taiwan Strait is “incompatible” with Taiwan independence – China’s red line.

He agreed with Biden (echoing Ronald Reagan) that “nuclear war must never be fought and can never be won”, a clear rejection of Russia’s possible use of a weapon nuclear in Ukraine. And Xi reiterated what he told Biden about cooperation in previous virtual meetings:

“It is in our mutual interest to benefit from each other’s development. It is also in our mutual interest to promote post-COVID global recovery, combat climate change and resolve regional issues through China-US coordination and cooperation. Both sides should respect each other, seek mutual benefits, focus on the broader image, and maintain a healthy atmosphere and stable relations of cooperation.

He and Biden have agreed to form joint task forces on climate change and other issues.

There were also disagreements. Xi rejected Biden’s division of the world into autocracies and democracies, saying, “The so-called ‘democracy versus authoritarianism’ narrative is not the defining feature of the world today, much less does it represent the trend of the time.”

Xi also challenged the mainstream American view that China is a threat to the American political system or its primacy in the international order: “China has never sought to change the existing international order, does not interfere in the internal affairs of the United States, and does not intend to challenge or replace the United States.

This last point deserves further discussion, as I believe it goes to the heart of the US-China differences and could very well be the obstacle preventing the Bali meeting from becoming the starting point for a new era of US-China engagement.

Different conceptions of national security

WHAT I believe Xi was trying to convey to Biden is that the two countries have a very different understanding of national security. While the American outlook has always been outward looking, seeing national security as dependent on international security, China looks at national security from within.

As Xi explained last year, national security is political security, and political security is regime security, that is, Chinese Communist Party-state security. Xi said in Bali:

“The CCP leadership and the Chinese socialist system have the support of 1.4 billion people. They are the fundamental guarantee of China’s development and stability. For China and the United States to get along, it is vital to recognize and respect this difference.

When Xi told Biden that neither side should seek to change the other’s system, he was warning against US interference (as he saw it) in Chinese society (repression of human rights). man, in other words), its economic development (by decoupling the two economies), its building of security coalitions directed against China, and of course Chinese claims of sovereignty over Taiwan.

Given current US policies on these four issues, the spirit of Bali may not prevail for long. Buoyed by the support of the bipartisan consensus on China in Congress, the Biden administration is doing precisely what Xi warned against.

He pressures China for repression in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and dissent in general; it prevents China from accessing advanced computer chip and supercomputer technology; it has formed or revitalized security groups (AUKUS and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) to deal with the Chinese threat; and it strengthens ties with Taiwan both politically and militarily. Seen from Beijing, a new Cold War and US containment of China again seem to be the cornerstones of US policy. This is why Xi warned Biden that the lockdown will not work against China.

Xi said in Bali:

“Neither party should try to reshape the other in its own image, or seek to change or even subvert the other’s system. Instead of speaking one way and acting another, the United States must honor its commitments with concrete actions.

This statement is a direct response to the school of Chinese threat that now predominates here.

The Biden administration should test Xi’s position and leave open the possibility of re-examining the premises of its current China policy. He cannot and must not avoid speaking out in defense of human rights, while acknowledging that setting an example of respect for human rights at home and in external relations is crucial to the credibility of the United States.

But economic decoupling, anti-China security alignments and the strengthening of military ties with Taiwan are undermining stable relations with China and therefore also security in Asia-Pacific.

The Bali summit has enough substantive agreements to warrant positive next steps, but only if (as the Chinese like to say) the US abandons its “cold war mentality”.

CounterPunch, November 24. Mel Gurtov is professor emeritus of political science at Portland State University and editor of Asian Perspective, an international affairs quarterly.