Heather Small shares what it was like when Boris Johnson quoted her
The M People singer, 57, on her songs that resonate with people, works in a charity shop and faces racism.
Your songs have resonated with people for 30 years and have been used as motivational anthems
When you record a song and it gets released, you have no idea how good it is. First and foremost, you write something that means something to you and hopes it resonates with others.
Eight-year-olds come to our shows knowing Proud because they were force-fed by their grandparents or parents or sang about it in congregation.
People say, We used to sing hymns in congregation and now we sing Proud. My work here is done!
You said you weren’t ready to say anything more about Liz Truss turning the band livid after using Movin On Up at a Conservative Party conference. How did you feel when Boris Johnson also used lines from Search For The Hero in a Covid speech?
I was sitting watching this speech and I was like, did he just quote M People? It was the weirdest thing. We found it funny because here I am of immigrant origin, black, female, working class, brought up in a Council State. And he quotes my words.
When you played with Hot House, you were so nervous you couldn’t open your eyes
The first time I went on tour was an arena tour and it was terrifying. And because I wasn’t outgoing, I released the songs but didn’t move much. I did my first TV performance on the music show The Tube with my eyes closed too. But it’s about having self-confidence. The way I overcame it was to make sure I was as professional as possible, especially since I have asthma. I was the lead singer, I couldn’t stay in clubs all night because it showed in my voice.
Did you enjoy playing in The Masked Singer?
I did it. It took me weeks to untrain myself to sing like me. The vocal coach was saying, Heather, you sing with an oval mouth, see if you can flatten and expand. I sang so differently that 99% of people had no idea. I sang a song that people wouldn’t think I would gravitate towards but it knocked me out the first week. I didn’t mind because everyone was talking about it, they just couldn’t believe it was me.
Are you writing a sitcom?
I wrote a quarantine sitcom with a friend and I think it has legs. I was told yes. It’s a comedy set in a charity shop that I volunteered at for a few months when I wasn’t on tour. I sing for a lot of charities, but I wanted to do something in my community that I put time and effort into.
You had a sold out UK tour earlier this year. How was it?
Getting from A to B is a tiring thing for first world problems. But when you get on stage and you get love and appreciation and acceptance, it’s wonderful. I haven’t always been accepted, so getting on stage and doing what I do and looking like I am and being celebrated for it is rewarding. Because I didn’t have to change myself to succeed.
Have things changed since you started?
It was actually starting in my life, because I faced racism from the age of seven. So I know when someone is trying to offend me and put me down. Not a week goes by that something doesn’t happen because of my racial makeup.
But I always tackle it head-on. The school years were tough because there was never an equal playing field and that’s all everyone wants to be treated as an equal human being. It should be a given.
Is the music industry fairer?
Many artists, especially African Americans, have just started their own record labels, becoming versatile entrepreneurs in the music business.
Someone like Stormzy followed that model of I can do anything. I applaud that kind of business acumen because they’ve taken control. Women are not always allowed to do this. They often have to compromise visually to do what they want musically. But I’ve never been asked to do anything like that and I’ve never been good at being told what to do.
Color My Life is your first album in 16 years. How did it happen?
Someone asked me and I thought that made sense. I only do things that I love. I won’t do anything for the money, it’s not enough for me. If you’re doing something creative and your heart isn’t in it, you’ll be found out.
What is it like working with Alfie Boe?
We did our recording separately but did a charity fundraiser together for the Invictus Games in Sheffield, and when I heard Alfie sing live during rehearsals he sounds lovely and he’s a lovely man.
I asked someone else who might be the usual person to sing a soul ballad but that job didn’t come to fruition and Alfie said yes straight away. My son says it’s his favorite song on the album. It gave it a rock opera feel.
Heather Smalls’ latest album, Color My Life, is out now
