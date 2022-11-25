Prime Minister Modi congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on becoming Malaysia’s new PM





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Malaysia’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader Anwar Ibrahim on becoming the country’s prime minister and said he looked forward to working together to bolster India’s enhanced strategic partnership. and Malaysia.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said: “Congratulations Dato’ Seri @anwaribrahim on your election as Prime Minister of Malaysia. I look forward to working closely to further strengthen the enhanced strategic partnership between India and Malaysia.

Earlier today, the Palace announced in a statement that Anwar Ibrahim would be the new Prime Minister and the decision was taken after King had discussions with other leaders at a special meeting of the nine monarchs of the states across the country, The Straits Times reported. Anwar Ibrahim has been sworn in as the new Malaysian Prime Minister. “After considering the views of the Malaysian leadership, His Majesty has consented to appoint Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister,” the Straits Times reported.

Ibrahim’s rise to the post of Malaysian prime minister comes after he was sacked as deputy prime minister in 1998 amid allegations of sodomy and abuse of power. The new government in Malaysia is expected to be formed, five days after general elections.

The announcement regarding Malaysia’s prime minister comes after the majority of parties accepted King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah’s proposal for a unity government. The development comes as Keadilan Rakyat Party chairman Anwar Ibrahim and his rival, Perikatan Nasional (PN) leader Muhyiddin Yassin were not on the same page and were unable to to muster the support of the 112 MPs required for a majority in the legislature, according to the report. .

On Thursday, the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) party said it was ready to be part of a unity government, taking a different stance from the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition of remaining in opposition. Other political parties in Malaysia have also adopted the position adopted by UMNO. On Thursday, PN also announced that it would consider unity government talks with like-minded political parties. (ANI) This report is filed by the ANI news service. TheNewsMill accepts no responsibility for such content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thenewsmill.com/2022/11/pm-modi-congratulates-anwar-ibrahim-on-becoming-malaysias-new-pm/

