Politics
America and China are talking about climate change again
VSdissent is rare in AND climate negotiations, but most parties agree on one thing. China and America, the two biggest carbon emitters, need to talk to each other. So there was understandable relief when, halfway through this year’s conference in an Egyptian resort, the two countries agreed to resume a dialogue on climate change that had been frozen since August. Three days later, US climate envoy John Kerry invited his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, to host a meeting with the European Union on methane, welcoming him on stage as a friend of mine. The approximately 70 ministers present in the room applauded.
The relaunch of the climate dialogues, agreed at a November 14 meeting in Bali between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, came too late for their teams to issue a joint statement at the talks in Egypt, known as COP27. They also did not have time to devise a more ambitious result together. The AND The conclave ended on November 20 with an agreement to create a climate compensation fund for the poorest countries, but without major new commitments to reduce global emissions.
Nevertheless, many participants hope that the renewed cooperation between China and America will reinvigorate the climate negotiations. There is no doubt that Mr. Kerry and Mr. Xie are personally committed to the cause (they seem genuinely close and were talking informally even before the Xi-Biden meeting). The question is whether they can now pick up where they left off in August and overcome new hurdles, including friction over Taiwan and new US restrictions on tech trade.
Not so long ago, when Barack Obama was President of the Americas, climate change was a rare bright spot in China-US relations. Despite friction elsewhere, they have worked closely together on climate issues, signing several bilateral agreements that paved the way in 2015 for the Paris agreement (in which most countries pledged to maintain the increase in average global temperature well below 2°C). The cooperation then came to a halt under President Donald Trump, a climate skeptic who launched a trade war with China.
President Biden has tried to revive collaboration on climate, but a further deterioration in bilateral relations has hampered progress. China and America reached a surprise deal at last year’s climate conference in Glasgow, among other things pledging to form a working group of officials and experts to discuss in more detail Cooperation. But before it could hold its first meeting, China froze any high-level dialogue with America in response to an August visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the Americas House of Representatives.
It remains to be seen whether the two parties will now revive this working group (which includes several sub-groups covering areas such as coal, methane and forestry) or use a different format. We’re back at the table, Mr. Kerry said Nov. 20. He promised they would build on the pledges they made in Glasgow, such as those for China to reduce coal use, illegal deforestation and methane emissions. A State Department spokesperson said the two sides discussed plans to meet in the coming months. The US minutes of the Xi-Biden meeting said they agreed to empower key senior officials to cooperate on climate change. The Chinese version only said that they had agreed to work together for the success of COP27.
Xie said formal consultations would continue after COP27. But some observers believe China will only agree to more detailed talks if it secures concessions in other areas during a planned visit to China in January by Antony Blinken, secretary of state for the Americas. Maintaining some ambiguity may be part of the intent, says Li Shuo of Greenpeace East Asia, a NGO.
Progress could be complicated by developments since August. With Republicans poised to control the House and a presidential ballot slated for 2024, Biden could face more pressure at home for concessions from China, especially as America will have to contribute to the new loss and damage fund for poor countries. China, meanwhile, wants Mr Biden to ease restrictions introduced in October on exports to China of semiconductor technology critical to making electric cars (among other things). And if a new Republican president visits Taiwan, China could again suspend the dialogue.
One area where progress could be possible is methane, says Jennifer Turner of the Wilson Center, a US think tank. Chinese coal mines produce a lot of it. Reducing these emissions is less complex than reducing the use of fossil fuels because methane can be captured relatively easily and cheaply. This may explain Mr. Xies’ appearance at the COP27 event where America and the EU said more than 150 countries had signed a pledge to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030. China was not among them, but Mr Xie said his government had drawn up an action plan and would approve it soon.
There may be another reason for optimism. As climate change becomes a bigger area of competition between China and America, the two are channeling billions of dollars to develop green technologies at home and fund green development abroad, especially in the least developed countries. poorer. This competitive environment could help countries able to voice their needs, says Bernice Lee of Chatham House, a London think tank.
China is refocusing its global Belt and Road infrastructure program on greener projects. In June, America and other members of the g7 launched a competing program, the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment. It aims to mobilize $600 billion in investment in environmentally friendly infrastructure in the poorest countries by 2027. One project, unveiled on November 15, is a $20 billion package to help wean coal Indonesia.
Cooperation between America and China would help reduce the cost of green technologies by integrating supply chains and enable more efficient financing of climate-related projects in developing countries. For now, however, climate competition, not cooperation, may offer a more realistic path to progress.
