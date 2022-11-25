Boris Johnson and Liz Truss join rebellion of Tory backbenchers in support of onshore wind farms

Former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have joined a Tory backbench rebellion in a bid to overturn a ban on new onshore wind farms.

In a challenge to the authority of their successor Rishi Sunak, they signed an amendment to allow land farms where there is local consent.

They have backed former Cabinet Minister Simon Clarke’s attempt to amend the Leveling and Regeneration Bill which is pending in Parliament.

The amendment would require ministers to authorize onshore wind farm applications by revising planning guidelines.

During her brief stint at No 10, Miss Truss pledged to relax planning laws that have led to a virtual ban on wind farms since 2015 and bring them into line with other developments.

But Mr Sunak abandoned that policy when he became prime minister last month.

Winds of change: giant turbines at Kelmarsh wind farm in Northamptonshire

Mr Johnson once claimed that wind farms could not ‘rip the skin off a rice pudding’, but later backed them and said he wanted the UK to become ‘Saudi Arabia the wind”.

However, he did not lift the ban during his three years in office following a Cabinet split over the issue and instead pushed for a major expansion of offshore wind. Mr Johnson and Miss Truss’ decision to rebel against the government, revealed by The Times, marks their first act of open dissent as backbench MPs.

It will ring alarm bells at No 10 that they feel emboldened to rebel so soon in Mr Sunak’s premiership.

Their support for the revolt comes the same week as nearly 50 backbench MPs and former Cabinet ministers signed a series of amendments to the Leveling Bill that would scrap mandatory local housing targets set by Westminster and would make them advisory instead of forcing the government to withdraw a vote due to take place on Monday.

The rebels had warned that support for the Tories in the UK could crumble if the government does not help people move up the housing ladder with a building spree.

Last night Mr Clarke said he was ‘delighted’ to have the support of Mr Johnson and Miss Truss ‘as well as MPs across the Conservative Party, for my amendment to allow onshore wind power there where (and only where) there is community consent”.

He wrote on Twitter: “Pro-growth and pro-green politics at a time when we need both.”

Former Prime Minister David Cameron introduced an effective ban on onshore wind farms in 2015. Developers were forced to address any local concerns about a potential farm, and only one person could block a project.