Politics
Boris Johnson and Liz Truss join rebellion of Tory backbenchers in support of onshore wind farms
Boris Johnson and Liz Truss join rebellion of Tory backbenchers in support of onshore wind farms
- Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have joined Tory rebels in ending onshore wind ban
- As Prime Minister, Truss reportedly relaxed rules banning onshore wind farms
- But Rishi Sunak reversed that decision and faced rebellion from backbenchers
Former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have joined a Tory backbench rebellion in a bid to overturn a ban on new onshore wind farms.
In a challenge to the authority of their successor Rishi Sunak, they signed an amendment to allow land farms where there is local consent.
They have backed former Cabinet Minister Simon Clarke’s attempt to amend the Leveling and Regeneration Bill which is pending in Parliament.
The amendment would require ministers to authorize onshore wind farm applications by revising planning guidelines.
During her brief stint at No 10, Miss Truss pledged to relax planning laws that have led to a virtual ban on wind farms since 2015 and bring them into line with other developments.
But Mr Sunak abandoned that policy when he became prime minister last month.
Winds of change: giant turbines at Kelmarsh wind farm in Northamptonshire
Former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson (left) and Liz Truss (right) have joined a Tory backbench rebellion in a bid to overturn a ban on new onshore wind farms
Mr Johnson once claimed that wind farms could not ‘rip the skin off a rice pudding’, but later backed them and said he wanted the UK to become ‘Saudi Arabia the wind”.
However, he did not lift the ban during his three years in office following a Cabinet split over the issue and instead pushed for a major expansion of offshore wind. Mr Johnson and Miss Truss’ decision to rebel against the government, revealed by The Times, marks their first act of open dissent as backbench MPs.
It will ring alarm bells at No 10 that they feel emboldened to rebel so soon in Mr Sunak’s premiership.
Their support for the revolt comes the same week as nearly 50 backbench MPs and former Cabinet ministers signed a series of amendments to the Leveling Bill that would scrap mandatory local housing targets set by Westminster and would make them advisory instead of forcing the government to withdraw a vote due to take place on Monday.
In a challenge to the authority of their successor Rishi Sunak (pictured), Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have signed an amendment to allow farms ashore where there is local consent
The rebels had warned that support for the Tories in the UK could crumble if the government does not help people move up the housing ladder with a building spree.
Last night Mr Clarke said he was ‘delighted’ to have the support of Mr Johnson and Miss Truss ‘as well as MPs across the Conservative Party, for my amendment to allow onshore wind power there where (and only where) there is community consent”.
He wrote on Twitter: “Pro-growth and pro-green politics at a time when we need both.”
Former Prime Minister David Cameron introduced an effective ban on onshore wind farms in 2015. Developers were forced to address any local concerns about a potential farm, and only one person could block a project.
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11467557/Boris-Johnson-Liz-Truss-join-rebellion-Tory-backbenchers-support-onshore-wind-farms.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Record wave of COVID infections triggers more curbs across China | News on the coronavirus pandemic
- Boris Johnson and Liz Truss join rebellion of Tory backbenchers in support of onshore wind farms
- Watch Dartmouth Big Green vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats in Men’s Hockey – Watch & Stream Major League & College Sports
- Best Black Friday Deals of 2022: 33% off Chromecast with Google TV 4K
- Yohes 10 observations: Evgeni Malkin delivers in dramatic fashion against Flames
- US military behind online influence campaign targeting Central Asia and Middle East
- Davis Cup: Italy beat USA to reach semi-final with Canada
- Dollar nears 3-month low, stocks climb after Fed tests brakes
- Round Sunglasses for Men: Top Picks | Most Wanted Products
- Does the Lane Kiffin saga even overshadow the Iron Bowl?
- Hollywood and Streaming Giants Jostle for Film Rights to FTX Saga CryptoGlobe
- Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ilocos Norte