Record wave of COVID infections triggers more curbs across China | News on the coronavirus pandemic





More than 31,000 new cases reported nationwide in the largest increase in cases since the early days of the pandemic.

A record wave of COVID-19 infections has triggered new population restrictions in China. Beijing’s health commission on Thursday reported more than 31,000 new cases nationwide in the past 24 hours, the biggest increase in cases since the chaos of the pandemic’s early days. As of Wednesday, the number of cases was 31,444, a figure that broke a record set on April 13 when the Shanghai mall, home to 25 million people, was placed under lockdown for two months. China continues to pursue a strict strategy of zero-COVID-19 containment, daily mass testing, strict surveillance, contact tracing and enforced quarantine. Nevertheless, the number of new infections has risen sharply again, particularly in recent weeks, triggering increasing levels of restrictions. The Chinese government had recently relaxed some rules relating to COVID-19, including a reduction in the length of the quarantine period required when entering China from 10 to eight days. New measures have recently been imposed in almost all major cities, including the capital, where schools, kindergartens and shops are closed and residents have been told to stay at home if possible. Increasingly, residential complexes are also completely cordoned off. In the particularly affected southern Chinese metropolis, Guangzhou, which has seen violent protests against COVID-19 measures, several neighborhoods are completely blocked. Shanghai, meanwhile, announced that travelers coming to the city will not be allowed to go to restaurants or shops for five days. The restrictions are weighing on residents as well as production at factories, including the world’s largest iPhone factory, which has been rocked by clashes between workers and security personnel in a rare show of dissent. How many people have the savings to support themselves if things remain continuously at a standstill? asked a 40-year-old Beijinger named Wang, a director of a foreign company. And even if you have money to stay home every day, that’s not real life. The streets of Chaoyang, the most populated district of the capital, are increasingly empty this week. Sanlitun, an upscale shopping area, was nearly silent on Thursday except for the roar of electric bikes of delivery people carrying meals for those working from home. China’s economy has suffered because of its zero-COVID approach, a signature policy of President Xi Jinping, even as much of the world tries to coexist with the virus, saying it is needed to save lives and prevent the medical system from being overwhelmed.

