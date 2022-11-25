Reviews | Donald Trump is back on Twitter, but there’s no reason to be afraid





It’s been less than a month since Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion. He has already created chaos with an employee purge that threatens to destroy the site. Now he has fired former US President Donald Trump back to the platform he was suspended from after fomenting the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising and violating Twitter’s terms of service in countless ways.

Given Twitter’s pivotal role in Trump’s 2016 election campaign and presidency, it’s natural to fear that this move could be dangerous for the country. But, let’s not panic! Trump may have injected a particular brand of virulence into Twitter in his first attack, but average readers and the media have hopefully developed the necessary antibodies to protect us from further harm.

For starters, Trump is contractually obligated to first post any missive on his Truth Social niche network; after several hours, you can replicate them on other sites. On Saturday, Trump said he had no plans to return to Twitter. But even if it did, a look at his Truth Social feed illustrates the limited appeal he might have there.

His truths (try saying this without laughing) are almost entirely whiny and plaintive: about the various investigations into his inappropriate behavior, about US President Joe Biden, about other Democrats, about anyone who doesn’t praise him with enough vigor. Like the speech he gave announcing his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, everything sounds as always: nothing he says has the verve of his first candidacy, which brought with it a sense of unpredictability that delighted its supporters and shocked everyone. other.

These days, Trump is still as mean and vindictive as ever, but he doesn’t seem to be enjoying himself. In short: it’s boring.

Read in English: Donald Trump is back on Twitter. Here’s why we shouldn’t be afraid.

While we in the media may not have understood exactly how to deal with Trump, the kind of stunned coverage that allowed him to use us as a megaphone is far less common than it was seven years ago. No one will react to a new conspiracy theory or disgusting bigoted oh my god tweet! Can you believe I said that? ! We already think so, because we’ve seen it countless times before. And this time we are ready to pay much more attention to what deserves our attention.

That was the main focus of Trump’s previous relationship with Twitter: Throughout the 2016 campaign and his presidency, Trump used the social network as a lever to gain attention. He understood that what was important was not how many people were on Twitter but who was there: the journalists.

There are more than a dozen platforms with the most users, but Twitter is where journalists follow the news of the day, promote their stories and chat with each other. Every time Trump tweeted something outrageous, he knew journalists would see it and write about it, allowing him to shape the news agenda and get everyone talking about him.

The strategy was remarkably effective. As one media expert told me right after Trump was banned from Twitter in 2021: According to her research, 65% of Trump’s tweets during his presidency ended up in the news, compared to only 3% of those of Barack Obama in his second term. This will no longer be the case.

That’s not to say some of Trump’s tweets aren’t worth discussing. But few people believe that monitoring and reviewing your every show is vitally important.

There’s also good reason to believe that any attention Trump receives on Twitter or elsewhere will only hurt his potential candidacy and his party’s good fortune. As enthusiastic as his base is, he only understands a minority of the electorate. For most Americans who dislike Trump, seeing him more will not improve their perception.

And it also doesn’t inspire, and it’s crucial for the Republican Party, to vote for the candidates who express their most fervent loyalty to Trump. Just ask Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Mehmet Oz, Adam Laxalt or any of the other Trumpists who lost in the midterm elections.

As of this writing, Trump still hasn’t tweeted anything new since Musk restored his account. But now that your file is visible again, we can see where it was when it was suspended. The last tweet, with its characteristic smug tone, reads: To everyone who asked, I will not be running for the presidential inauguration on January 20. If you keep scrolling down, you’ll remember everything that made him such a malignant force in American life.

Trump is not done poisoning our politics, far from it. He could still win his party’s nomination and become president again. But if it does, it will only be because a terrible series of events made it possible. Not because Trump got his Twitter account back.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/es/post-opinion/2022/11/24/donald-trump-twitter-regresa-elon-musk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

