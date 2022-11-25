Charles Michel in China for a meeting with Xi Jinping – Economic Policy





European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing on December 1 for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a European official told AFP on Thursday.

This source, confirming information from the Financial Times, specified that the visit would be officially announced during the day. This meeting takes place in a context of intense discussions between Europeans on how to position themselves vis-à-vis China, and find their own voice beyond the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing. Charles Michel has to deal on the one hand with a country like Germany, which has important economic interests in China, and other Member States like Lithuania, which has drawn the wrath of Beijing by establishing links with Taiwan, considered by China as an integral part of its territory. On November 12 in Phnom Penh, a few days before a G20 summit during which Xi Jinping met US President Joe Biden, Charles Michel called on Beijing to convince Russia to respect international law in Ukraine. "We encourage the Chinese authorities to use all means at their disposal to convince Russia to respect internationally recognized borders, to respect Ukraine's sovereignty," the leader told AFP. Also this month, in an incident illustrating the tensions between Brussels and Beijing, the broadcast of a speech by Charles Michel, scheduled for the inauguration of a trade fair in Shanghai, was canceled because the Chinese authorities wanted to censor it in part, according to several European diplomats. A diplomat had specified that the Chinese authorities wanted to censor in the speech all the references to the war in Ukraine. A sensitive subject in China, which wants to be officially neutral but remains a strategic ally of weight of Russia. Relations between China and the European Union have deteriorated since the imposition of sanctions on both sides over allegations of human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region. The European Union considers China a "partner, economic competitor and systemic rival", according to the formulation adopted in 2019. Commercial ties remain strong between the two, like Germany, whose Chancellor Olaf Scholz was the first G7 leader to visit China at the end of October since the start of the pandemic.

