President Erdogan pledges to build ‘Century of Trkiye’ with teachers





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he wants to realize Trkiye’s century vision with the country’s teachers, Orientation

reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. We will leave a more prosperous country to our children by making the next period the century of Trkiye, Erdoan said Nov. 24 while addressing teachers from 81 provinces nationwide on Teachers’ Day. The Trkiye Century is a new set of development programs, projects and goals announced by President Erdoan as the country prepares to celebrate its centenary in 2023. The President pointed to the fact that the government has allocated the largest share of the budget to education. The budget allocated to education was 7.5 billion Turkish liras 20 years ago. We have set our education budget for next year at 651 billion lire, he said. Teachers are also the architects of a person’s character, Erdogan said and added: As Trkiye grew, we considered it our duty to reflect it first and foremost to our teachers. Previously, Trkiye had schools with classrooms of 120 people, now the number has dropped to 20, he said. We have saved our schools from neglect and equipped them with the most modern facilities in all areas. We have not neglected our teachers either. We strengthened our education army by appointing a total of 750,000 new teachers. We have appointed 75 of the 100 teachers currently in service, Erdogan said. The government designed every reform and every decision regarding education by carefully calculating the pros and cons following extensive consultations, Erdogan said, noting that they created the law on the teaching profession following this approach. . A total of 422,368 teachers have passed the specialist teacher exam and a total of 516,974 teachers have been granted the right to become specialist teachers, the president said. While 66,422 teachers passed the principal’s exam, 257 specialist teachers were exempted from the exam because they obtained their doctorate, he said, adding that including the exempted, 66,679 teachers experts have earned the right to become school principals.

