Gujarat Elections 2022: ; Prime Minister Narendra Modi digs in Cong, AAP | India News
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it was time to generate income from electricity instead of getting it for free, an apparent reference to the promise of free electricity made by some parties in Gujarat, and claimed that next month’s Assembly elections would be about deciding the state’s fate for the next 25 years. Stepping up his campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with just one week left for the first phase of the polls, Modi addressed four rallies for the second consecutive day in different parts of the state to support ruling party candidates. Addressing a campaign rally in Modasa town, Aravalli district, North Gujarat, the Prime Minister said that only he knows the art through which people can earn money through electricity. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, political rivals of the BJP, promised free electricity (up to 300 units per month) to people if elected to power in Gujarat.
Seeking to counter their promise of free electricity, Modi said he wants people in Gujarat to earn money from excess electricity generated by rooftop solar systems instead of just getting it for free. “You must have seen how the whole village of Modhera (in Mehsana district) is now running on solar power on the roof. They use the electricity according to their needs and sell the excess electricity (to the government). I want replicate this system across Gujarat,” he said.
“Under this system, you can earn money by selling the excess electricity generated by solar panels. Only Modi knows this art in which people will be able to earn electricity,” the prime minister said. He told the audience that a woman from Modhera was now planning to buy a fridge and an air conditioner as electricity became affordable after the installation of solar power on the roof.
Modasa is certainly rooted for @BJP4Gujaratis victory. https://t.co/J1Rt91iR2S
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2022
“She told me that although her family was able to buy the devices earlier, they refrained from using them because they could not afford the running cost. Now she can afford it because the “Electricity is free. I am working to bring this revolution to the doorstep of every home in Gujarat,” the Prime Minister said. The prime minister said farmers are generating their own electricity through solar panels installed in unused corners of their farms.
“They can also sell the excess electricity and make money. The era of demanding affordable electricity is over. Today you can generate revenue by selling electricity,” said Modi, who served as Gujarat CM from 2001 to 2014. On occasion, Modi has also criticized the Congress, saying that the opposition party only believes in “divide and conquer” formula and only focuses on the way to get power.
“Rajasthan is near your border, have you seen any development in that state? Have you seen any good news from that state? Congress cannot do development,” he said. At another election meeting in Palanpur town of Banaskantha district, Modi said the upcoming polls would decide the fate of the state for the next 25 years.
Glad to be among the energetic people of Palanpur. Addressing a @BJP4Gujarat rally. https://t.co/8hegd4dVND
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2022
The Prime Minister said that although a lot of development work has been done by the BJP in Gujarat and Central, now is the time to take a “giant step”. “This election is not about who will become an MP or what government will be formed. This election is about deciding the fate of Gujarat for the next 25 years,” Modi said.
The prime minister said he was working to put Gujarat, which has been ruled by the BJP for 27 years, into the league of developed nations. “Now is the time to take a giant step forward. And I need your support to form a strong government in Gujarat. You don’t have to tell me your problems because I grew up here and understand very well these issues. I call on you to make the BJP victorious in all Banaskantha seats,” Modi said.
Voting in Banaskantha district will take place in the second phase on December 5. During the third rally of the day in Dehgam town of Gandhinagar district, the Prime Minister said that the BJP government of Gujarat has transformed the education sector and made it more scientific and modern. , addressing an election issue that is being aggressively pushed by the AAP.
Lively public meeting in Bavla. Gujarat wants BJP again! @BJP4Gujarat. https://t.co/Wr1rnmwYkx
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2022
The Prime Minister pointed out that Gujarat’s education budget has now risen to Rs 33,000 crore, more than the total budget expenditure of several states. Notably, the star BJP activist’s comments on the education scenario in Gujarat came at a time when the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal has aggressively launched the ‘Delhi model’ of education and vowed to revamp government-run schools if elected to power in the state. . “About 20 to 25 years ago, Gujarat budget allocation for education was only Rs 1,600 crore.
Today, it stands at Rs 33,000 crore, more than the total budget expenditure of many states. This is the progress we have made,” Modi said. “The changes we have made in this sector have benefited people all over Gujarat. The BJP government in Gujarat has transformed the education sector in the state and made it more scientific and modern,” he said. The Prime Minister said that the opposition party leaders have no vision for the development of Gujarat as they are busy criticizing it all the time.
Thank you Dahegam for the exuberant welcome! Addressing a @BJP4Gujarat rally. https://t.co/4nqituixMc
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2022
At the fourth campaign rally of the day at Bavla village in Ahmedabad district, the Prime Minister alleged that villages in Gujarat had remained neglected as previous Congress governments failed to follow Mahatma Gandhi’s values. “Mahatma Gandhi used to say that the soul of India resided in its villages. But the Congress leaders never bothered to follow Gandhi’s values. They actually crushed that soul. The villages are remained neglected and their true potential was never realized,” he noted.
Voting to elect a new 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases — Dec. 1 (89 seats) and Dec. 5 (93 seats) — and ballots will be counted Dec. 8. A total of 1,621 candidates are running for the Assembly’s 182 seats.
