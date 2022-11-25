Why China under Xi poses a military threat to India | world news

Han Chinese protests erupted at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou on Wednesday with workers in Hazmat suits wearing riot police clashing over the zero Covid policy and alleged non-payment of fees. wages. Even though President Xi Jinping was elected for a third term, he is the first leader to face the weakest economic growth in four decades. Chinese vaccines have been largely ineffective, forcing a partial or total lockdown even in Beijing, not to mention Tibet and Muslim Xinjiang. The fact that President Xi has reached out to Western leaders on the sidelines of the G-20 summit this month makes it clear that China’s wolf warrior diplomacy has failed and its Belt Road initiative is on the way to success. become a non-productive asset, countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka not being interested. in high-interest loans from the Chinese Exim Bank. However, China has increased its military budget and is showing its teeth to Taiwan and India for standing up to the authoritarian Chinese communist regime.

With economic growth in dire straits and internal tensions erupting across China, President Xi could do a Mao Zedong and strike a nationalist deal by forcing a military situation out of angry domestic situations in the communist country. , with youth unemployment reaching record levels. It should be remembered that Mao Zedong made a 1962 over India after the huge failure of the Great Leap Forward, which resulted in the death of tens of millions of Chinese people from hunger and starvation. While Taiwan is under US protection, it is India’s strategic autonomy that may be targeted by China in the near future and should worry Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his national security planners. . What better way to teach QUAD a lesson than by militarily humiliating India anywhere along the 3488 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) by interfering in Indian territory. This is not a strategic scenario but a distinct possibility considering that the PLA, which reports directly to President Xi, evolves along the LAC.

Although Chinese military spokespersons speak of stable PLA transgressions after May 2020 in eastern Ladakh, the reality on the ground is very different with the PLA clustered in the occupied Aksai Chin and Xinjiang region. . The main concern is the deployment of four additional PLA Combined Armed Brigades to the Eastern Sector as reserves a month before the 20th National Party Congress last month, even as India and China have yet to resolve the border issues resulting from the May 2020 transgressions. The PLA Combined Armed Brigades are essentially a battle group organized around 4500 troops with artillery, rocket and armor support for faster mobility during hostilities. The Indian response to the Chinese CAB are the Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs), which are first deployed within the Mountain Corps.

According to reports, the PLA has inducted four CABs from the Eastern and Southern Theater Command and deployed them to the East India Army Sector. One brigade is deployed at Phari Dzong in the Siliguri corridor or so-called chicken neck area, one at Tsona Dzong in Tawang sector and two at Yanbaijan and Bayixincun near Nyingchi in Walong sector in Arunachal Pradesh. Until these CABs do not return to their home bases, the military threat to the Eastern Sector will remain high even though its apparent purpose may be for internal tasks as part of the Sinicization of Tibet.

While India has raised the issue of these battle groups with the Chinese in border meetings in the eastern sector, the fact is that CABs are still deployed in reserves with no sign of returning to bases. This deployment may also be a signal for India to step back from the QUAD or play an active role in the Indo-Pacific. Considering the state of economic chaos in the Indian neighborhood, China could also trigger unrest in Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Myanmar, Bhutan or even shake up Bangladesh.

As China under Xi continues to exert military pressure directly and via client state Pakistan on India, it should question why the QUAD has grown in prominence over the past five years and the role Beijing has played. in his resurrection. It should also be remembered that the more it pushes India over the borders, the more India can exercise the option of leaning towards the United States, because the Modi government, unlike the previous UPA regime, does not has no ideological blockage and works on the first principle of India. India, meanwhile, continues to engage Russia deeply so that it does not take the road to Beijing and deprive India of crucial military supplies and platforms. However, India must build its military-industrial complex so that it is not dependent on any third country for the supply of crucial equipment. And it is here that the Indian private sector must live up to its expectations.

Indian industry, despite all bureaucratic hurdles, must manufacture domestically rather than add to an already huge Indian trade deficit with China by importing from the adversary. India’s bureaucracy must work with national security planners in clearing border infrastructure projects in a short time rather than following the winding road of bureaucracy to avoid perceived post-retirement complications with law enforcement agencies. law. A classic case of this is that permission to build a tunnel under Shinku La to pave the way for a separate all-weather road to Ladakh via Himachal Pradesh has been pending for more than four years. The decision to change regulations to allow private companies to play a bigger role in Indian defense manufacturing is also lost in the records. While the bureaucracy may present these shortcomings as a penalty for being a democracy, China’s authoritarian regime is not waiting for India to catch up.