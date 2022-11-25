Politics
goa mopa airport: Mopa airport in Goa will soon be operational : PM Modi
Virtually addressing the youths who received appointments in government departments in Goa during the Rojgaar Melava organized by the state government, Modi also called on the youths to work towards the realization of the dream of a “new India” by 2047.
Goa currently has an airport located at Dabolim in the city of Vasco which is operated by the Indian Navy.
At present, only 70 flights land daily at Dabolim airport. No landings are permitted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the facility. After the commissioning of Mopa airport, the number of flights landing in Goa will increase to 150, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said in July this year.
On Thursday, Modi said Mopa International Airport would soon be put into operation.
“Thousands of Goans found employment during the construction of this airport,” he said.
Over the past eight years, the central government has invested thousands of crores of rupees for the development of Goa, the prime minister has said.
During the Rojgaar Melava, the Goa government distributed letters to 1,250 youths for appointments in state government departments including police, fire and emergency services, planning and statistics and the agriculture.
CM Sawant and others were present at the ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan in the Dona Paula area near here.
The Prime Minister said that Goa has taken an important step towards creating jobs for young people and congratulated all the nominated candidates and their parents.
Now you have 25 important years in your life. We must work for the development of Goa and also of India. You must work towards realizing the dream of a new India by 2047, Modi said.
I have been told that in the coming months there will also be recruitments in other departments, including the police. This will strengthen the Goa Police and work for the safety of citizens, especially tourists, he said.
The Prime Minister said that for the past few weeks various states have been hosting the Rojgaar Melava.
The central government also recruits thousands of young people through the Rogjar Mela. I am happy that wherever there are BJP governments, wherever there is dual engine government, such melas are organized by state governments, he said.
The Prime Minister also said that the connectivity and infrastructure projects that are currently underway have created jobs for the youths of Goa.
The “Swayampoorna Goa” initiative is helping to create basic amenities and strengthen infrastructure, he noted.
Modi also said that the Goa government has opened a new development account through the tourism master plan and tourism policy.
It will attract more investment in this sector and also generate jobs. There are more opportunities being created, he added.
The Union government is taking steps to strengthen the rural economy and also create jobs in traditional agriculture.
“Farmers in the food processing, coconut, jute and spice sectors are linked with self-help groups. All of these initiatives are creating employment and self-employment opportunities in the state,” did he declare.
|
