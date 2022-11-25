Johnson and Truss Join Rebels Against Sunak to Maintain New Onshore Wind Ban | Wind power





Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have joined a growing rebellion by backbench Tories against Rishi Sunak’s refusal to allow new onshore wind projects in England, in another challenge to the leveling bill. The former prime ministers are among around 20 Tory MPs to sign off on an amendment tabled by Simon Clarke, who served as a minister under Johnson and Truss, that would end the de facto ban on new onshore wind power in place since 2014. While Truss backed the takeover of onshore wind, Johnson’s decision to back the amendment is striking given that he did not seek to reverse longstanding policy when he was prime minister. The Clarkes Amendment would require the government to change planning rules within six months to allow for new projects. This is the second major challenge of the bill. Earlier this week, No 10 staged a vote on the bill after a rebellion against the planning policy. An amendment led by former cabinet minister Theresa Villiers and backed by more than 50 Tory MPs seeks to scrap mandatory local housing targets and make them advisory only. The addition of Johnson and Truss to the rebel ranks adds to the pressure on Sunak over the wind farm issue, and to the wider sense that he lacks authority as the third prime minister since the election, and one who has was appointed without a vote of the Conservative members. . Since 2014, planning rules have effectively banned any new onshore wind farms in England as part of tougher restrictions imposed by David Cameron’s government after pressure from Tory activists. The push for greater energy independence since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted calls for it to stop. Truss had pledged to change the rules but was ousted before she could. During the Tory summer leadership campaign, which Truss won, Sunak outlined what he called an energy sovereignty strategy, which upheld the ban on new onshore wind, urging Labor to accused of economic illiteracy. While the latest public list of signatories to the Clarkes amendment shows just two other Tory MPs, Virginia Crosbie and Katherine Fletcher, as well as Labor Ben Bradshaw, Clarke told the Guardian around 20 have now pledged their support. The most important stories on the planet. Get all the environmental news of the week – the good, the bad and the essentials Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”green-light”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you down to earth every week.”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. Besides Johnson and Truss, these were other former ministers such as Stephen Crabb and Robin Walker. Clarke, who served as chief secretary to the treasury under Johnson and as upgrade secretary in Truss’ seven-week premiership, said: This is truly an issue that unites opinion from all wings of the party conservative. We should let local communities decide whether or not they want onshore wind, perhaps linked to reasonable incentives from energy companies, and not apply a blanket ban. Onshore wind can reduce our constituents’ bills, strengthen our energy independence and protect our environment, and I am delighted that so many colleagues support this important amendment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/nov/24/boris-johnson-and-liz-truss-join-rebels-against-rishi-sunak-keeping-new-onshore-wind-ban The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos