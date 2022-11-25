Daz-Canel arrives in China to sign agreements with Xi Jinping | The most important news and analysis from Latin America | D.W.





Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel arrived in Beijing early Friday morning (25.11.2022) for a two-day official visit during which he will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping and sign agreements between his country and Giant Asia. “It is an honor to be back in China, a country with which we have so many close ties. We are responding to an invitation from the esteemed President Xi Jinping, a great friend of Cuba. Intense, productive hours and certainly exciting things await us, ”wrote the president on Twitter with images of his arrival. Díaz-Canel landed in Beijing from Turkey, his previous stop on an international tour that also took him to Algiers and Russia last week, and which comes as the Caribbean island passes through one of the worst economic times in decades, marked by a severe energy crisis. Besides Xi, Díaz-Canel will also meet with National People’s Congress (Parliament) Speaker Li Zhansu and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, according to the Cuban presidency. During his stay, the signing of more than a dozen bilateral agreements is also expected, he added. It is expected that the entire stay of the Cuban president and his entourage will take place in an “anti-covid bubble”, a closed-circuit modality in which visitors have no contact with the outside world, respecting strict restrictions that China has maintained since the start of the pandemic. In this kind of “bubble” also took place the visit of the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, at the beginning of the month. This is how the Winter Olympics in Beijing took place last February. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning stressed earlier this week at a press conference that Díaz-Canel will be the first president from Latin America and the Caribbean to visit the country after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) last October. . “We are convinced that this visit will give new impetus to the development of China-Cuban relations and promote new progress in our friendship and cooperation,” Mao added. gs (efe, xinhua)

