Camp guards in Syria targeted by Turkish strikes

An SDF spokesman said planes were targeting inside the camp, but a wartime observer said forces guarding outside the camp were hit. AFP, QAMISHLI, Syria and BAGDAD

Turkish strikes on Wednesday targeted Kurdish forces controlling al-Hol detention camp in northern Syria, which houses more than 50,000 people, including relatives of suspected jihadists, Kurdish forces and an observer said. of war. Turkish planes targeted the [Kurdish] Asayesh’s security forces with five strikes inside the camp, said Farhad Shami, spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, instead said the strikes targeted forces guarding outside the camps, causing chaos among the [camp] residents. Photo: AP Neither source immediately reported casualties. Among the detainees at al-Hols are more than 10,000 foreigners from dozens of countries. The overcrowded camp is also home to displaced Syrians and Iraqi refugees. Photo: EPA-EFE It is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after Kurdish forces, backed by a US-led coalition, dislodged Islamic State group fighters from the furthest reaches of their Syrian territory in 2019. The SDF warned that relatives of jihadists could try to flee the camp. Ankara on Sunday launched a campaign of airstrikes in parts of Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Claw-Sword, following a November 13 bombing in Istanbul that killed six people. Earlier Wednesday, Turkey said it was more determined than ever to secure its Syrian border from attacks by Kurdish forces, threatening a ground operation at the most opportune time. Ankara says it is targeting the rear bases of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is listed as a terrorist group by the EU and US and the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, which dominate the SDF. In a statement released Wednesday, the United States called for immediate de-escalation in northern Syria. We are deeply concerned about recent military actions that are destabilizing the region and threatening our common goal of fighting ISIS. [the Islamic State]and endangers US civilians and personnel, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said. Both Kurdish groups have denied any responsibility for the Istanbul bombing.

