The Bali G20 declaration in 2022: did success really come from Indonesian diplomacy? – Academia
Asra Virgianita (The Indonesian Conversation)
Jakarta ●
Fri, November 25, 2022
This year’s G20 Summit, held in Bali on 15-16 November, successfully produced a joint statement. This was somewhat surprising, but welcome, given that the high-level conference took place in the midst of unstable geopolitical situation and rising tensions between great powers.
To what extent, however, can Indonesian diplomacy claim to have been successful? What about the strong pressure from the West regarding the war in Ukraine? And beyond the pride expressed by the Indonesian people, how can the G20 leaders’ declaration in Bali benefit the global community?
How the Russian-Ukrainian conflict dominated the G20
Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine in February 2022, discussions at G20 meetings have changed.
The great powers, especially the United States, had insisted on an agenda to discuss the war at the G20 summitcalling on all members to exclude Russia from G20 membership and to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend.
The G7 countries themselves threatened to leave events if Russian President Vladimir Putin attends. In almost all of the G20 ministerial meetings, or so-called working groups, the G7 continued to criticize and condemn Putin for the war. As a result, several meetings failed to produce a communiqué (agreement document).
Hosting the G20 summit, Indonesia had set itself three priority issues to be discussed, composed of global health governance, digital transformation and energy transition. These are relevant to current global COVID-19 recovery efforts.
However, pressure, both from the West and from member countries that refused sanctions against Russia, had placed Indonesia in a difficult position. Indonesia has taken various measures as part of further efforts to respond to the pressures and ensure that the G20 Summit can be held peacefully and properly.
One of the most highlighted efforts was President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s initiative. visit Russia and Ukraine and meet Putin and Zelenskyy. Jokowi directly invited them to the G20 summit.
Ultimately, however, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, while Zelensky attended virtually. The escalation of the bitter struggle between the great powers during the two-day conference could be seen by what is written on the declaration. Point 3 of the Bali G20 leaders’ statement explicitly expresses condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine:
Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed that it was causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy – stunting growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, increasing energy and food insecurity and increasing risks to financial stability. There were other points of view and different assessments of the situation and the sanctions.
Instead of representing all members, the paragraph only mentions “most members”, indicating that not all G20 heads of state support the condemnation. This reflected the difficult debates in the formulation of the declaration.
Firstly, the West always blames Russia for the current global food crisis. On the other hand, other countries, including China,always refused to condemn Russia.
At the G20 summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on all countries do not politicize the Russian-Ukrainian issue and do not blame the conflict for the food crisis. China believed the food crisis was caused by hampered supply chains due to Western sanctions against Russia.
Since the emergence of global debates on the war in Ukraine, the Indonesian government has strongly emphasized that the G20 forum is not intended to discuss and resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
It should be noted that the G20 is a informal forum whose dialogues should focus on the global economy. Security and geopolitical issues, in particular, should not be discussed at the Summit. However, this is clearly a complex and interconnected issue.
Follow-up to G20 results
Tremendous challenges also enveloped the summit as it unfolded amid post-pandemic global recovery efforts. The theme carried by Indonesia, “Recover together, recover stronger“, had a deep meaning on the importance of recovering together, both in terms of economic growth and development. The principle of inclusion and leaving no one behind in the sustainable development agenda has been taken up in this way at various G20 meetings.
However, the meaning of “together” still leaves a question here: who or what group of countries does it refer to? Therefore, the main task is to ensure that the members of the G20 carry out the various commitments made at the summit.
G20 countries are expected to concretely implement key agreements, including by accumulating pandemic fundswhich are not only beneficial for the members of the G20 but also and above all for the developing countries vulnerable to the current challenges affecting the world.
Monitoring the execution of the G20 agreement is crucial, since the G20 forum is not a binding forum. This will determine the real success, or not, of the Indonesian presidency of the G20.
—
The writer is Head of Department of International Relations at FISIP, University of Indonesia, University of Indonesia
This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.
Zalfa Imani Trijatna from the University of Indonesia (UI) translated this article.
