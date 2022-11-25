I hope Asim Munir stays out of politics: Imran Khans party on appointment of new Pak army chiefs





Pakistan’s former ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said it hoped the new leadership of the country’s armed forces would play its constitutional role and stay out of home affairs politics.

Islamabad, UPDATE: Nov 25, 2022 07:53 IST

Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza (R) and Lt. Gen. Asim Munir who have been selected as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and new Chief of Pakistan Army (Picture PTI)

By India Today Web Desk: Within hours of the appointment of former Pakistani spymaster and Lt. Gen. Asim Munir as the new army chief, reactions from across the political spectrum and parties started pouring in. Pakistan’s former ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also reacted to the development and expressed hope that the new leadership of the Pakistan Armed Forces will play its constitutional role and stay out of politics. home affairs, the Express Tribune reported.

“We hope that the new leadership of the Armed Forces of Pakistan will play its constitutional role so that constitutional rights and democracy in the country are strengthened and the right of the people to elect a new leadership through new elections is recognized” , said the country’s former ruling party. said following key appointments in the military.

The party also said that the people of Pakistan expect the armed forces, while facing external threats, to stay out of internal affairs politics. The PTI also said that Pakistan expects the rights of political parties will not be infringed after the appointment of Lt. Gen. Asim Munir.

The appointment of Lt. Gen. Munir comes at a time when there is a raging row between the military and former prime minister Imran Khan, who saw the hand of the military dethrone him earlier this year.

READ ALSO | Lieutenant General Asim Munir to be Pakistan’s next army chief

“Free, fair and transparent early elections are the only solution to the crisis in the country and we believe that all individuals as well as institutions that feel the pain of the nation must play their part in securing this democratic future,” said Imran Khans. party added.

The party also denounced the ruling Shehbaz Sharif government and alleged that human rights in Pakistan had been violated and that the government had plunged the country into the worst form of political instability.

“Human rights in Pakistan have been seriously violated, journalists and media have been and continue to be subjected to torture and harassment; and Arshad Sharif, one of the country’s leading journalists, has been assassinated The imported government and the state, in pursuit of pushing the leader of the largest political party against the wall, has thrown the country into the worst form of political instability which has essentially sent the economy into a tailspin,” he said. he declared.

Notably, Pakistani politicians have accused the military of orchestrating the removal of elected governments that do not align themselves with the powerful institution.

READ ALSO | The former ISI boss is the next head of the Pakistani army. All about Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir

Lieutenant General Munir will be the 17th Chief of Army of Pakistan since 1947. Currently, Lieutenant General Munir is posted as Quartermaster General at GHQ in Rawalpindi – responsible for overseeing the supply of all military units.

He will succeed General Qamar Javed Bajwa, whose term is due to end on November 29. Bajwa’s retirement comes after a three-year extension. He had ruled out asking for another extension.

READ ALSO | Anwar Ibrahim appointed Malaysian Prime Minister, to be sworn in today

Posted on:

November 25, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/asim-munir-pak-new-army-chief-imran-khan-party-pti-reaction-politics-2301471-2022-11-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos