IHC reserves order on admissibility of motion seeking disqualification of Imran – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its order on the maintainability of a petition seeking the disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to disclose in his application documents that he had a daughter born as a result of his relationship with Ana-Luisa (Sita) White, a wealthy woman.

Sita White was the daughter of the late Lord Gordon White, head of the US branch of Hanson PLC, a giant industrial conglomerate.

The petition was filed by Mohammad Sajid. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observed that there had been conflicting judgments in the past on the proper forum to assess the qualification of a legislator.

One view is that the ECP is the sole authority to disqualify a legislator while the other is that only a High Court can do so. He recalled that the IHC had referred the issue related to the disqualification of former PTI Senator Faisal Vawda to the ECP.

The petitioner’s lawyer recounted the judgments rendered by the Supreme Court and the high courts on petitions seeking the disqualification of lawmakers for concealing information.

The Chief Justice of the IHC asked the attorney what would be the next steps if the motion was allowed for a regular hearing. The lawyer insisted that Imran Khan’s case was similar to those already decided by the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq reserved the petition’s maintainability order.

racist father

According to the petitioner, the head of PTI did not marry Sita White because his racist father categorically told the respondent (Imran) that if he married Sita they would not receive a penny of his money. It was only afterwards that he found, met and married in a very short time Jemima Goldsmith, another wealthy woman.

The petition, titled Imran vs. Imran the Untold Story, also mentioned the circumstances under which custody of Tyrian (Sita Whites’ daughter) was given to Jemima.

He said that Ana-Lusia White, in her will dated February 27, 2004, named Jemima Khan as guardian of her minor daughter Tyrian Jade Brittanta Khan-White. Sita White died that year on May 13. The petition goes on to state: Jemima Goldsmith had been the wife of Imran Khan (1995-2004). The hidden facts were confirmed by a paternity judgment rendered by a superior court in the State of California for the county of Los Angeles in favor of the said Sita White where the respondent was found to be the father of Tyrian Jade.

Mr Khan initially joined the proceedings through his lawyer, but defaulted after being asked for a blood test, he added.

However, Mr Khan then submitted a statement to a guardianship court when Carolina White, a sister of Sita White, petitioned the court to be appointed guardian of the Tyrians.

Imran Khan promised that if the court called him to testify, he would.

This statement was executed on November 18, 2004 in Lahore. If he was not the father (of the Tyrians), in what capacity did he submit the affidavit of no objection to guardianship, the petitioner said.

Posted in Dawn, November 25, 2022

