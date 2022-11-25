Turkish banks offer world’s cheapest loans to privileged few





Comment this story Comment Turkish banks offer the cheapest loans in the world, but they are only available to a select few. That’s because policymakers want to avoid a currency crisis while maintaining strong economic growth ahead of next year’s election, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking another term. Regulators are forcing commercial lenders to prioritize exporters and small businesses that make up nearly three-quarters of the job market. New lira loans for small businesses – a key group targeted for credit growth – increased nearly 10-fold on an annual basis in the first 10 months of this year, compared to a seven-fold increase for large businesses , according to the central bank. Turkey cuts interest rates in line with Erdogan’s request Businesses that don’t fit the governments image of worthy borrowers, including those rich in foreign currency, are struggling to get cheap credit, even as rates were cut to 9% on Thursday despite inflation at 85%. Such a reduction in lending could weigh on growth, which is expected to reach 5% this year. Only exporters with little import needs can get loans, which only affects a handful of people, said Eren Gonul, sales manager at an Ankara-based furniture maker. Gonul said his business – like many others – was not aiming to expand as it would need to take out high-cost loans in order to import more raw materials, a costly decision with the lira at an all-time low. What Bloomberg Economics says… Lending rules aim to promote exports without fueling inflation. Caps on lending rates are already a barrier to lending appetite, and conflicts with other policies will further limit the success of these policies. The upcoming Treasury-backed credit guarantee fund will certainly stimulate demand and fuel inflation. — Selva Bahar Baziki, Turkish economist. Banks can either offer cheap loans to high priority customers or lend at higher costs to others. The latter, however, forces them to buy a large amount of government debt to park at the central bank. This leaves little incentive to lend to second-tier customers. The impact became more pronounced after Turkey began cutting interest rates in August, in line with Erdogan’s demands. The key objective is to avoid a sharp fall in the lira that has followed past periods of rapid loan growth. Turks shun state-backed deposits that helped stop pound rout Ongoing financial engineering is allowing credit growth without derailing the lira. But banks are wary of the risks of taking on large amounts of long-term government debt. Erdogan learned from the experiences of 2018 and 2020, when the lending boom boosted imports, inflation and ultimately resulted in a weaker currency, Nick Stadtmiller, head of emerging markets at Medley Global Advisors told New York. Fine-tuning is a key part of Erdogan’s game plan to keep markets stable ahead of next year’s presidential vote. Growing dissatisfaction with price pressures makes pegging the lira essential. But Turkey is running out of net foreign exchange reserves, and raising rates to defend the currency in the event of another rout is hardly an option, as it could trigger a recession just before the election. Policymakers are therefore pushing for selective lending, a practice that only allows certain Turkish companies to benefit from lower interest rates. So-called small and medium-sized businesses borrowed a record $35 billion this year, accounting for almost half of all commercial loans, according to the central bank. The average cost of commercial loans fell from 30% in July to around 16% last week, after four rounds of rate cuts. But selective lending prevented that from translating into another boom, and instead credit growth fell from this year’s peak in June. Regulations that burden lenders with large amounts of low-yielding government debt are causing an outcry among bankers. The central bank has told bank executives they should not expect a policy reversal before the election, according to people familiar with the matter. These measures are crippling the banking system and the scarcity of loans could dampen economic growth, said Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com

