China, Arab countries to hold summit in Saudi Arabia next month

(Bloomberg) — Bloomberg’s Most Read China and Arab countries will hold a summit in Saudi Arabia early next month, creating the possibility that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the key energy partner for the first time in nearly seven years. Li Xuhang, China’s consul general in Dubai, said the gathering would take place in early December, according to a statement posted on the consulates’ website on Tuesday. The statement did not provide further details. The envoy told a UAE newspaper that the summit would involve face-to-face exchanges between the leaders of China and Arab countries, according to a separate Foreign Ministry statement dated November 4. Xi will likely use the visit to Saudi Arabia to strengthen ties given that his last visit was in January 2016. Saudi Arabia was China’s largest source of foreign oil ahead of Russia in October, according to customs data from the world’s second largest economy. Reports emerged in March that China and Saudi Arabia were again in talks to settle oil deals in yuan, a topic the two countries have been discussing for six years. The change would undermine the dollar, which has long been the default currency for pricing energy contracts around the world, increasing the importance of the greenback and bolstering Washington’s geopolitical influence. Currency analysts said at the time that a deal between Beijing and Riyadh was likely far from done. Xi told Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in an April phone call that Beijing prioritizes deepening ties with Riyadh and wants high-level cooperation in energy, trade and technology. high technology. Beijing has sought to deepen its ties with nations in the Middle East, where it sees an opening to challenge the United States and expand economic opportunities. Last year, Beijing signed a 25-year cooperation framework with Iran, which is under sanctions from Washington for its nuclear program. The story continues Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2022 Bloomberg LP

