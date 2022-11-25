Trump news today: Donald Trump faces new E Jean Carroll rape lawsuit after Kanye West’s visit to Mar-a-Lago





Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations

Donald Trump is facing a second trial from author E Jean Carroll, who accuses him of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s.

Citing new state law that goes into effect today, Ms. Carroll is suing Mr. Trump for rape and sexual assault as well as defamation over recent comments he made calling her a con artist and accusing him of lying about his allegations.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is reportedly seeking to interview Mike Pence as part of its ongoing investigation into Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s months-long effort to nullify the 2020 election.

Mr. Pence was presiding over the certification of the election results when the Capitol was attacked by a horde of Trump supporters and right-wing extremists. His life was directly threatened by rioters during the attack, and his security team was forced to rush him to a secure position a few meters from where the attackers had entered the building.

HighlightsView latest update 1669357200Kanye West posts Mar-a-Lago visit video

Rapper Ye, better known as Kanye West, posted a video Thursday night shot after his visit with Donald Trump to Mar-a-Lago.

In the video, West described why he went to the former president’s residence with Nick Fuentes, an infamous white nationalist, whom he described as someone Mr. Trump respected.

And he said Mr Trump yelled at him, telling the rapper his 2024 run was a mistake.

John Bowden25 November 2022 06:20

1669353600GOP megadonor splits from Trump: It’s time for a new generation of leaders

An influential conservative donor has announced that he does not back Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a stance that shows how far rifts within the GOP could widen after last week’s midterms.

In terms of overall monetary support, the hit to Mr. Trump’s campaign finances will be minimal. But there is a greater meaning at play here; the announcement from a major GOP donor came the morning after Mr. Trump officially entered the 2024 presidential race.

John Bowden looks at the growing divides in the GOP for The Independent:

John Bowden25 November 2022 05:20

1669350031The rise of the crazy caucus: All the ways the GOP could upset America now that it’s won the House

How badly could things turn out for the United States now that the Republicans, as expected, will take control of the House of Representatives in January after the midterm elections?

Independents Andrew Feinberg examined all the ways the GOP, with a far-right faction feeling increasingly emboldened by its ability to hijack the party agenda, could spoil the work and cause a headache of two years to Joe Biden.

John Bowden25 November 2022 04:20

1669346431Trump accused of stealing Herschel Walker campaign with misleading fundraising emails

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walkers’ campaign has accused Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, of deceptive fundraising.

Scott Paradise, campaign manager for Mr. Walkers, called Republicans who announced a fundraiser for Mr. Walker and called on them to share more money, NBC News reported.

Read more from Eric Garcia in The Independent:

John Bowden25 November 2022 03:20

1669342831Georgia’s Saturday voting ban ahead of Warnock’s runoff against Walker would irreparably harm voters, judge rules

Raphael Warnocks’ campaign was victorious last week in a crucial lawsuit against a state law banning early in-person voting on Saturdays after a holiday, allowing voters to return to the polls the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Senator Warnock remains in a fight against Herschel Waklker, a former professional footballer turned Trump sidekick and GOP nominee for the US Senate. If Mr Warnock wins, Democrats will widen their majority by one upper house seat in a final rebuttal of the red wave predicted by Republicans this year.

John Bowden25 November 2022 02:20

1669339231Herschel Walker tells bizarre story about vampires and werewolves

Herschel Walker veered into a bizarre and seemingly inexplicable tangent on vampires, werewolves and faith as the Republican Senate candidate rallied in Georgia ahead of his December runoff against Sen. Raphael Warnock.

The former professional football player delivered the bizarre comment as he stood at the pulpit at an event in McDonough, Georgia on Wednesday.

John Bowden25 November 2022 01:20

1669335631Less than 20 Kari Lake supporters turn out to protest his loss in the Arizona gubernatorial election

A small but vocal group of Holocaust deniers gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona to protest the loss of Kari Lakes in the gubernatorial race against Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs.

About 15 people gathered at the Arizona State Capitol on Tuesday, with flags waved bearing pro-Trump and SOS messages.

Ms. Lake has refused to concede her race and has raised voter suppression allegations, but she lacks the support of other Republicans in the state, including, most importantly, Gov. Doug Ducey.

John Bowden25 November 2022 00:20

1669332031

Arizona’s Republican governor congratulated the Democratic winner of the state gubernatorial race this week after her defeat of Kari Lake, a Trump-backed Republican candidate who made headlines for battling journalists and insisted that the 2020 election was stolen.

Ms Lake continues to insist her race has been the target of voter suppression tactics after some Lake supporters complained of long queues and problems with printers in constituencies, although very few said they were unable to vote fully.

Read more in The Independent:

John Bowden24 November 2022 23:20

1669328431Trump holds comfortable lead over DeSantis in 2024 primary poll

Donald Trump still holds a comfortable lead over Ron DeSantis in the first major post-midterm poll of the hypothetical 2024 Republican primary, but don’t count the governor of Florida just yet.

The ex-president led his opponent by 30 points in an Emerson College survey of likely GOP primary voters released Tuesday. Mr. DeSantis was backed by 25% of respondents to Mr. Trumps 55%, a sign of the continued political strength of ex-presidents as well as the Florida governor’s growing star power in GOP circles.

John Bowden reflects on the importance of polls for The Independent:

John Bowden24 November 2022 22:20

1669324729

Former President Donald Trump was asked to return to Twitter by the platform’s new CEO Elon Musk, but has so far refused to return. Instead, he spends his time on his own social media site, Truth Social, where he’s been posting some really weird stuff over the past few months.

Mr Trump regularly ‘re-truths’ posts that sing his praises, but one of his most recent posts includes an edited video featuring a bizarre mix of movie scenes in which characters gaze in rapt glee at the former president giving speeches and bragging about himself. .

John Bowden24 November 2022 21:18

