Jeremy Hunt says Boris Johnson’s 840 per roll gold wallpaper is already peeling off





Receive the free Morning Headlines email for news from our journalists around the world Sign up for our free Morning Headlines email The very expensive gold wallpaper used by Boris Johnson in an infamous makeover of his Downing Street flat when he was Prime Minister is already peeling off, says Jeremy Hunt. Mr Johnson made headlines in April last year when it emerged he and his wife Carrie had spent tens of thousands of pounds on the luxurious refurbishment of the flat above 11 Downing Street. It later emerged that the work, inspired by high-end interior eco-designer Lulu Lytle, had been paid for in part by Conservative Party peer Lord Brownlow, sparking claims that Mr Johnson had breached spending rules, although he was eventually cleared by his independent adviser. . According to reports, the hand made wallpaper cost 840 per roll. But it seems the wallpaper was all style and no substance. Now the Chancellor has revealed he has already started to peel off. Mr Hunt took over the Treasury file and his residence after Mr Johnson was replaced by Liz Truss, who was in turn replaced by Rishi Sunak, the current Prime Minister. We are moving in, as is happening this weekend, Mr Hunt recalled in a speech last night The viewer Parliamentary magazine awards. I had a couple other things on until then. We walked in though, just to have a look around the apartment first and of course where did we want to go first? We wanted to go see the wallpaper. He added: The massive disappointment was to discover that this wallpaper, possibly a world exclusive, had started peeling on its own and had in fact been repainted by Liz Truss. So I will say to my children: scratch over there, there is gold in their walls. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Aaron Chown/PA) ” height=”4000″ width=”6000″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=0)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA wire) Mr Hunt became the UK’s fourth Chancellor this year when he placed Nadhim Zahawi, who served the shortest ever spell at No 11 when he was appointed by Mr Johnson as his government was collapsing. After becoming prime minister, Mr Truss appointed Kwasi Kwarteng chancellor, but sacked him weeks later following the fallout from the disastrous September mini-budget. Ms Truss appointed Mr Hunt in her place in the final days of her premiership as she tried unsuccessfully to cling to power. Mr Hunt kept his job when Mr Sunak replaced Ms Truss, earning him the Survivor of the Year award at The Spectators annual parliamentary awards on Wednesday night. After losing his party’s summer leadership contest, Mr Sunak won Comeback of the Year and Labors Rachel Reeves won the Chancellor of the Year gong.

