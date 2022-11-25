Ottawa press softens tone against Xi Jinping

Canada is probably the western country that has taken the latest measure of the threat posed by China, allowing the regime of President Xi Jinping to expand its networks of influence in the country in an alarming way, denounces the activist Benedict Rogers.

There are signs that people are starting to wake up [] But it seems that the government [canadien] himself does not move very quickly, said Thursday The Press the English activist, visiting Montreal to promote a new book, The link with Chinawhich documents the abuses perpetrated over several decades by the Chinese Communist Party, both at home and abroad.



PHOTO PROVIDED BY BENEDICT ROGERS English activist Benedict Rogers documents decades-long abuses by the Chinese Communist Party in the book The link with China.

The detention in China of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in response to that of a Huawei executive, Meng Whanzou, has transformed the relationship between the two countries to some extent, but not as much as one might expect, notes Mr. Rogers, who is linked to the UK Conservative Party.

A certain naïveté relative to the nature of the Chinese regime seems to persist in Ottawa in the Liberal ranks, judges the author, who criticizes the training of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for privileging Canadian economic interests in its exchanges with Beijing rather than the defense of human rights.

The recent allegations by the Global network according to which Beijing financed a dozen candidates during the 2019 federal elections are likely to promote a real awareness of the risks linked to too much complacency, notes Mr. Rogers.

He said he was encouraged in this title by the attitude displayed by the Canadian Prime Minister during a G20 spat with the Chinese president.

I’m glad Justin Trudeau didn’t just let himself be lectured and insisted that Canada believes in freedom of the press, the need for open debate. The incident also brought to light Beijing’s aggressive attitude, which will help people see clearly what is happening, notes Mr. Rogers, who over the years has been involved in the establishment of several human rights organizations. person centers on China’s actions, including HongKong Watch.

His very critical perception of Beijing found little echo, London and elsewhere, a few years ago, but it has become much more widespread today, underlines the British national, who is prohibited from living in the former colony.

The introduction of a national security law has reduced freedom of expression there to a trickle, recalls Mr. Rogers, who documents this development with the testimonies of several activists forced to flee to escape the authorities.

Plea for a common front

His book also explores the extent and causes of the repression against the Ughurs in Xinjiang, the persecution of Falun Gong members and Christians, and the influence games of Beijing in Burma, where the ruling military junta continues a fierce campaign of repression. with his help.

Xi Jinping, notes the activist, had announced in perfectly clear terms in 2013 after taking office as General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party that the regime should strive to build a form of socialism superior to capitalism and eventually allow China to occupy a dominant position. in the world.

Either people weren’t listening or they didn’t take it seriously, notes Mr. Rogers, who is now pleading for democratic countries to stand together against Beijing.

Imposing sanctions against those responsible for abuses, particularly in Xinjiang, is notably much more likely to be effective with such an approach, he says.

When countries act unilaterally, China is able to isolate them, play them off against each other and create divisions, the activist notes.

Xi Jinping has consolidated his power, but manifests a certain insecurity which leads him to constantly tighten social controls, in particular at the risk of slowing down economic development and fostering popular discontent, says Mr. Rogers, who has no illusions about the possibility to see the Chinese Communist Party lose its grip on power in the short or medium term.

We know despite everything that dictators never last forever, he says.