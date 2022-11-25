Politics
Ottawa press softens tone against Xi Jinping
Canada is probably the western country that has taken the latest measure of the threat posed by China, allowing the regime of President Xi Jinping to expand its networks of influence in the country in an alarming way, denounces the activist Benedict Rogers.
There are signs that people are starting to wake up [] But it seems that the government [canadien] himself does not move very quickly, said Thursday The Press the English activist, visiting Montreal to promote a new book, The link with Chinawhich documents the abuses perpetrated over several decades by the Chinese Communist Party, both at home and abroad.
The detention in China of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in response to that of a Huawei executive, Meng Whanzou, has transformed the relationship between the two countries to some extent, but not as much as one might expect, notes Mr. Rogers, who is linked to the UK Conservative Party.
A certain naïveté relative to the nature of the Chinese regime seems to persist in Ottawa in the Liberal ranks, judges the author, who criticizes the training of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for privileging Canadian economic interests in its exchanges with Beijing rather than the defense of human rights.
The recent allegations by the Global network according to which Beijing financed a dozen candidates during the 2019 federal elections are likely to promote a real awareness of the risks linked to too much complacency, notes Mr. Rogers.
He said he was encouraged in this title by the attitude displayed by the Canadian Prime Minister during a G20 spat with the Chinese president.
I’m glad Justin Trudeau didn’t just let himself be lectured and insisted that Canada believes in freedom of the press, the need for open debate. The incident also brought to light Beijing’s aggressive attitude, which will help people see clearly what is happening, notes Mr. Rogers, who over the years has been involved in the establishment of several human rights organizations. person centers on China’s actions, including HongKong Watch.
His very critical perception of Beijing found little echo, London and elsewhere, a few years ago, but it has become much more widespread today, underlines the British national, who is prohibited from living in the former colony.
The introduction of a national security law has reduced freedom of expression there to a trickle, recalls Mr. Rogers, who documents this development with the testimonies of several activists forced to flee to escape the authorities.
Plea for a common front
His book also explores the extent and causes of the repression against the Ughurs in Xinjiang, the persecution of Falun Gong members and Christians, and the influence games of Beijing in Burma, where the ruling military junta continues a fierce campaign of repression. with his help.
Xi Jinping, notes the activist, had announced in perfectly clear terms in 2013 after taking office as General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party that the regime should strive to build a form of socialism superior to capitalism and eventually allow China to occupy a dominant position. in the world.
Either people weren’t listening or they didn’t take it seriously, notes Mr. Rogers, who is now pleading for democratic countries to stand together against Beijing.
Imposing sanctions against those responsible for abuses, particularly in Xinjiang, is notably much more likely to be effective with such an approach, he says.
When countries act unilaterally, China is able to isolate them, play them off against each other and create divisions, the activist notes.
Xi Jinping has consolidated his power, but manifests a certain insecurity which leads him to constantly tighten social controls, in particular at the risk of slowing down economic development and fostering popular discontent, says Mr. Rogers, who has no illusions about the possibility to see the Chinese Communist Party lose its grip on power in the short or medium term.
We know despite everything that dictators never last forever, he says.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lapresse.ca/actualites/politique/2022-11-25/ottawa-presse-de-durcir-le-ton-face-a-xi-jinping.php
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ottawa press softens tone against Xi Jinping
- Turkey’s central bank cuts rates for fourth consecutive month despite high inflation
- Jeremy Hunt says Boris Johnson’s 840 per roll gold wallpaper is already peeling off
- Saks Fifth Avenue Black Friday sale comes with a $75 gift card
- Was a big shake delayed?
- UK immigration nearly triples despite Brexit promises DW 11/24/2022
- Aleena Edwards wins record 12th national table tennis title
- RTIH brings you the coolest retail tech of the week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Gold coin proves ‘fake’ Roman emperor was real – BBC News
- No diamonds, SRK’s new nameplate is made of
- Artist’s Hand-Painted Dress Matching Her Work Goes Viral
- Scorched Ice skate sensors are like wearable hockey coaches