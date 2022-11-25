Ye sweeps Donald Trump in the first video of the 2024 presidential campaign





Ye, the rap music artist formerly known as Kanye West, released his first campaign video for an unlikely presidential bid in 2024 on Thursday, taking a swipe at former President Donald Trump.

In the video posted to Twitter, Ye shared that he previously offered Trump a job to be his running mate, a comment Ye said confused and frustrated Trump.

“I think the thing Trump was most disturbed about [was] me asking him to be my vice president,” Ye said in the video. “I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off guard.”

Rapper Kanye West speaks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on October 11, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The comments were made during a “debriefing” session on Yes’s visit to the White House and meeting with then-President Trump in October 2018.

In Thursday’s campaign video, Ye also challenged Trump not to act to legally protect those who invaded the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, while he was in office.

The “Yeezy” clothing brand owner said he “smartly walked into the meeting” as “someone who loves Trump,” and urged him to listen more to his followers.

“He basically tells me this kind of story that could feel like the mafia of everything he went through to get Alice Johnson out of jail and he didn’t do it for Kim. [Kardashian] but he did it for me,” Ye recalled in the video.

Rapper Kanye West, left, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., Thursday, October 11, 2018. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Johnson was a 63-year-old man whom Trump pardoned in 2018.

The music mogul also claimed the former president yelled at him and insulted his then-wife Kim Kardashian. The two separated in March 2022.

Ye then claimed that Trump “started yelling at me at the table, telling me I’m going to lose.”

“Did it work for anyone in the story? You joked.

He added, “Which am I going to lose? Wait, you’re talking to Ye.”

Ye has not officially announced his intention to run, although he has previously said he will run for president in 2024.

Trump officially entered the 2024 presidential election a week after the midterm elections, vowing to “make America great and great again.”

“I’m running because I believe the world has yet to see the true glory of what this nation can be. We haven’t reached that pinnacle, believe it or not,” Trump said Nov. 15. .

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for talks with former first lady Melania Trump, left, at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., Tuesday, November 15, 2022. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He added: “As I promised in 2016, I am your voice. I am your voice. The establishment in Washington wants to silence us, but we won’t let them. What we have built together in six years, this is the greatest movement in history because it’s not about politics, it’s about our love for this great country, America, and we’re not going to not let it fail.

