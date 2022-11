Jokowi describes Anwar Ibrahim as a widely respected figure in Indonesia

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo described newly elected Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as a popular and widely respected figure in Indonesia as he congratulated him on Friday. Anwar, in response, returned the favor by thanking Jokowi for becoming the first world leader to congratulate him. “Congratulations from Indonesia to His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim on becoming the Prime Minister of Malaysia. Datuk Anwar is a very popular and highly respected figure among the Indonesian people,” Jokowi tweeted. “I hope that the relationship between the two neighbors belonging to the same race will become even stronger and more advanced in all areas.” His tweet repeated the message when he called Malaysia’s new leader immediately after the news broke on Thursday to congratulate him in person. Anwar, 75, posted the video of him receiving Jokowi’s call and turning on the speaker to let his Twitter followers hear the neighbor’s message directly. “Thank you, I consider it an honor because you are the first to call. It shows that we are Indonesia’s true friend,” Anwar replied in the video. Jokowi can be heard praising Anwar as a very popular and respected figure among the Indonesian people. Thank you to Indonesian President Joko Widodo for being the first head of state to contact me to congratulate me. #DemiPertiwi pic.twitter.com/3sL3BvFacw — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) November 24, 2022 “I hope we can strengthen business, trade, investment and cultural relations, God willing, and settle a number of issues such as [Indonesian migrant] workers in an elegant way,” added Anwar. Anwar, Malaysia’s fourth prime minister in four years, ended his decades-long wait for the country’s top job on Thursday after his coalition won the most votes in parliament despite failing to win. obtained the majority. He has been known as a charismatic opposition leader in Malaysia for decades, most notably in the 1990s when he led street protests against longtime leader Mahathir Mohamad. It was around this time that neighboring Indonesia also began to oppose longest-serving President Soeharto under the so-called Reformasi movement. Anwar, who spent years in prison during Mahathir’s tenure, became an unlikely ally of the man in 2018 in a short-lived coalition to defeat incumbent Najib Razak and his Barisan Nasional coalition amid corruption charges widespread.

