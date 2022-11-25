Pak’s home minister says government has ‘no objection’ to Imran Khan’s helicopter landing at Parade Ground





NNA | Updated: Nov 25, 2022 10:03 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 25 (ANI): Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan says the ruling coalition government has no problem with Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan doing land a helicopter on the parade ground if security agencies don’t raise objections, Geo News reported. His statement comes after PTI leader Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that the government had not allowed a helicopter to land on the parade ground. Earlier, cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan said despite being injured he would lead a large public rally in Rawalpindi on November 26. The PTI had asked the administration to allow Imran Khan to land in his helicopter at the Parade Ground. Speaking to Geo News’ Capital Talk program on Thursday, Rana Sanaullah said he had asked the Islamabad administration to make a decision on the case based on its merits.

Speaking on Imran Khan’s statement that he would bring a sea of ​​people to Rawalpindi, Sanaullah stressed “Let’s see how he does this”, according to the report. Rana Sanaullah called it a “strange turn of events” as the PTI is to stage a sit-in at Nawaz Sharif Park. He warned the Imran Khan-led PTI against blocking roads and inconveniencing people with their sit-in. the place of arms. A GHQ document revealed that Khan-led-PTI must appeal to the Capital Development Authority or the federal government because the matter falls within their jurisdiction, Dawn reported. helicopter subject to clearance by the relevant authorities,” according to the Dawn report. Earlier this week, the PTI submitted a petition to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for permission to land and take off Imran Khan’s helicopter from Parade Ground. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a video address, called on his supporters to rally in Rawalpindi on November 26. He said he was coming to Rawalpindi for them in this condition and urged them, “Now you have to come out for me.” On November 24, PTI leader Asad Umar chaired a meeting to discuss modalities for the party rally in Rawalpindi. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tweeted: “The most important meeting of PTI under the chairmanship of Central General Secretary Asad Umar regarding arrangements for the real Azadi march in Rawalpindi, In the meeting, a detailed discussion took place regarding the arrangements During the meeting, there was a detailed discussion of the March security plan, road plan and media plan and other important matters.” (ANI)

