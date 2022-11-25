PM Modi at the 400th birthday of Lachit Barphukan





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India was proud of its heritage and had left the colonial mentality behind. “Leaving behind the colonial mindset, the nation is filled with a sense of pride in its heritage. Today, India not only celebrates its cultural diversity, but also proudly remembers the historical heroes of its culture,” Prime Minister Modi said. In his remarks during the celebration of the 400th anniversary of the birth of Lachit Barphukan, Prime Minister Modi also said that great personalities like Lachit Barphukan and the immortal descendants of Bharat Maa are our constant inspirations for the fulfillment of the resolutions of this Amrit Kaal. Leaving behind the colonial mentality, the nation is filled with a sense of pride in its heritage. Today, India not only celebrates its cultural diversity, but also proudly remembers the historical heroes of its culture: Prime Minister during the celebration of the 400th anniversary of the birth of Lachit Barphukan pic.twitter.com/bCdTYiQhZo — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022 The Prime Minister has consistently strived to honor unsung heroes appropriately and in line with this, the country is celebrating 2022 as the year of the 400th anniversary of Barphukan’s birth, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has said. in a press release. Barphukan (24 November 1622 – 25 April 1672) was the famous general in the royal army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted their ever-growing ambitions under Aurangzeb. Barphukan inspired Assamese soldiers at the Battle of Saraighat in 1671 and inflicted a crushing and humiliating defeat on the Mughals, the statement said. The heroic fight of Barphukan and his army remains one of the most inspirational military feats of resistance in the history of our country, he said. In the recent past, the Prime Minister has attended several shows about unsung heroes. In November, Modi attended a public program ‘Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha’ and paid tribute to freedom fighter Bhil Govind Guru. In the same month, he also unveiled the 108-foot-long bronze statue of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Bengaluru which commemorates the contribution of Kempegowda, the founder of the city. In July, Modi launched the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the birth of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, while in June 2022 the Prime Minister inaugurated ‘Kranti Gatha’, a new gallery of Indian revolutionaries inside the then British underground bunker at Raj Bhavan Mumbai, and in November last year the Prime Minister unveiled a Birsa Minda memorial in Ranchi. Ten tribal freedom fighter museums, cherishing the memorabilia of tribal freedom fighters from various states and regions, are also being built across the country. In February last year, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Maharaja Suheldev Memorial in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. In February 2019, Modi laid the foundation stone of the “Museum of the Battles of Panipat”, Panipat to honor the heroes of the various battles of Panipat. In 2015, it issued a one hundred rupee commemorative coin and a five rupee circulation coin on Rani Gaidinliu. (With contributions from agencies)

