Columnist E. Jean Carroll sues Donald Trump for rape | International





The famous columnist Elizabeth Jean Carroll, who three years ago accused Donald Trump of an alleged rape suffered in the 1990s, filed a new complaint against the former president this Thursday in New York, taking advantage of the entry into entry into force of a new state law. , the Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims of sexual violence to sue for assaults that occurred decades ago.

E. Jean Carroll announced the filing of the complaint on his Twitter account: Dear friends, tonight, a few minutes after midnight, we filed a rape complaint against the former president, he said. This trial is not just for me, it is for all women who have been groped, grabbed, mutilated, assaulted, degraded and dragged through the mud by a powerful man, he added.

In a civil lawsuit, the writer seeks unquantified damages for compensatory and punitive damages for pain and suffering, psychological harm, loss of dignity, and damage to reputation. Carroll said in his book Why do we need men? A humble proposition that Trump had raped her in the locker room of a luxury department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996. At that time, Carroll hosted the TV show Ask E. Jean, inspired by his famous column in Elle magazine , a sexual and sentimental office hit.

Trump, who was president when the book was published, responded to the allegations by saying it could never have happened because Carroll was not his type. His comments prompted Carroll to bring a libel suit against him, but that suit became embroiled in the appellate courts in a legal dispute over whether Trump was protected from legal claims for comments made while he was president. Carroll had been unable to directly sue the former president for the rape in the years following the events.

In his book, Carroll says he bumped into Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York and asked him for help finding a present for a wife. The columnist claimed that Trump first took her to the handbag department, then to the hat department, and finally to the lingerie department. According to her account, Trump grabbed a grayish lilac bodysuit, asked her to try it on, and walked her along. When the locker room door is closed, he throws himself on me, pushes me against the wall, hits my head quite hard and puts his mouth against my lips. I’m so shocked that I push him away and start laughing. He grabs both of my arms, presses me against the wall with his shoulders, slips his hands under my dress and lowers my stockings. I am amazed by what I will write: I continue to laugh. The next moment (…) he unzips and, forcing his fingers into my private part, he pushes his penis halfway into me, or completely, I don’t know. After a fight between the two, he manages to escape and run away.

Carroll has already admitted when the book was published that he did not report what happened to the police and that he had no proof. Yes, she told it, as she explained it then, to two friends, who confirmed her version. The first friend, a journalist, begged her to go to the police and offered to accompany her. The second, also a journalist, advised him not to tell anyone. Forget! It has 200 lawyers. I’m going to bury you, he told her.

Trump denied the facts when the book was published and denied them again a few weeks ago when the case was revived, saying the charges were a hoax and a lie.

I don’t know this woman, I have no idea who she is, other than it looks like she took a picture of me many years ago, with her husband, shaking hands in a recording line at a celebrity benefit, Trump said a few weeks earlier in a statement to the AP.

