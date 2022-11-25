Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the list of world leaders again with 77% approval rating | India News
NEW DELHI: Further cementing his stature as an international leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again topped the list of top world leaders with an approval rating of 77%. Prime Minister Modi is followed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with 56% and US President Joe Biden (41%) in second and third place respectively.
The list was shared by the BJP on its official Twitter account which read: Once again Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi leads the world podium. PM Modi’s approval ratings are the highest among all major world leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tops the list of the most popular world leaders with an approval rating of 77%.
Again PM Shri @Narendra Modi top of the world podium.
PM Modi’s approval ratings are the highest among all major world leaders. pic.twitter.com/Y97GCXRmFB
BJP (@BJP4India) November 24, 2022
Biden is followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau at 38% and new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 36%. With an approval rating of 23%, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is in sixth place.
The survey was conducted by Morning Consult Political Intelligence Group, which tracks government leaders’ approval ratings and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, the Netherlands. Bas, in South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United States.
In August 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the list with a 75% approval rating, according to a Morning Consult survey. After Prime Minister Modi, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi came second and third respectively with ratings of 63% and 54%.
The list that included 22 world leaders ranked US President Joe Biden in fifth place with a rating of 41%. Biden was followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau at 39% and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at 38%.
Earlier in January 2022 and November 2021, Prime Minister Modi topped the list of most popular world leaders. This platform provides real-time polling data on political elections, elected officials, and voting issues. Morning Consult conducts more than 20,000 global interviews daily.
Data on the trajectory of world leaders and countries is based on a seven-day rolling average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of +/- 1-4%.
In the United States, the average sample size is about 45,000 people. In other countries, the sample size varies from around 500 to 5,000 people. All interviews are conducted online with nationally representative samples of adults. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population.
The surveys are weighted in each country according to age, gender, region and, in some countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources. In the United States, surveys are also weighted by race and ethnicity. Respondents complete these surveys in the languages appropriate to their country.
(With contributions from the agency)
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-tops-list-of-global-leaders-again-with-77-approval-rating-2539905.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
