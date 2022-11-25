Departure of Prime Minister Shehbaz for a two-day official visit to Trkiye





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left on Friday for a two-day official visit to Turkey at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During his visit, alongside President Erdogan, the Prime Minister will jointly inaugurate the third of four MILGEM-class corvette ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khyber, at the Istanbul Shipyard, the press release added. Shehbaz leads a high-level delegation to Istanbul. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Turkey for a two-day official visit at the invitation of HE President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. pic.twitter.com/kVOBEJcUnZ — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) November 25, 2022 In a morning tweet before his departure, the prime minister said high-level exchanges are a defining feature of the partnership between the two countries. “The inauguration of [the] third MILGEM Corvette Ship represents [the] deepening of defense cooperation between our two brotherly countries. High-level exchanges are a defining feature of our partnership,” he said. Departure for a 2-day visit to Turkey at the invitation of my brother HE President Tayyip Erdogan. The inauguration of the third MILGEM corvette vessel represents the deepening of defense cooperation between our two brotherly countries. High-level exchanges are a defining feature of our partnership. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 25, 2022 The two leaders will also hold broad talks encompassing bilateral relations, regional situation and other issues of common concern, a PMO press release said. Shehbaz is also expected to interact with Turkish business leaders. The Chairman of ECO Trade and Development Bank (ETDB) will also visit the Prime Minister during his stay in Istanbul. Lily Prime Minister Shehbaz encourages Turkish businessmen to invest in the country The statement added that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy fraternal ties deeply rooted in commonalities of faith, culture and history, and underpinned by exceptional cordiality and mutual trust. The MILGEM project, based on a joint collaboration between the two countries, represents a milestone in the Pakistan-Türkiye strategic partnership which continues to progress on an upward trajectory. The launching ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s first corvette, PNS Babur, was held in Istanbul in August 2021 while the inauguration of the second ship, PNS Badr, was held in Karachi in May 2022, the statement added. Frequent exchanges at the leadership level are a defining feature of the everlasting ties of Pakistan-Türkiye friendship. The Prime Minister had already visited Turkey in May-June 2022. During the visit, the prime minister said Pakistan is “truly and sincerely” willing to work with Turkey’s business fraternity to promote bilateral relations and stressed the need to harness the huge potential between the two countries.

