THE MEX FACTOR: The fault of Donald Trump | Open





A few days ago a reader told me about the huge loss of votes in just two years by the current mayor of Calexico, Pro Tem Ral Urea. According to the results of the 2020 general election, the young economist secured almost 8,700 votes in the special election to replace a city councilor who resigned to face justice. Certified results show that Urea received more than 5,600 of those votes from registered citizens who voted by post or mail.

On election day, the current mayor Pro Tem received almost 3,000 more votes, with which he overtook his rival by more than three to one and reached 70.65% of the votes cast for this special election. Urea, who is a member of the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party and who has faced criticism precisely because of his liberal positions, also outperformed the rest of the candidates who ran for council in the elections to appoint three four- year members.

It should be noted that the eight candidates for these three positions shared the more than 13,000 votes cast by the citizens of the border town during the elections two years ago.

Data from the Imperial County Registrar of Electors indicates that of the more than 84,000 citizens registered to vote in Imperial County, about 68% cast ballots in 2020.

If I’m not mistaken, based on the date of the voter register in the midterm elections, the turnout is expected to be more or less 34% with around 30,000 voters.

The difference between 2020 and this 2022 is that two years ago the presidency of the United States was in dispute, in which the current president Joe Biden and then the occupant of the White House, Donald Trump, were arguing. The fierce campaigns launched by both the Republican and Democrat have boosted voter turnout in the Imperial Valley and across the country in a significant way not seen in several years. Thanks to this, many candidates received thousands of votes, including Urea and his almost eternal rival, Morris Reisin.

Due to declining voter turnout in 2022, Mayor Pro-Tem’s votes fell to 1,828 until last weekend, when the businessman garnered 1,112 votes. Reisin saw the vote for his candidacy drop to less than half from 2020, but the biggest drop was reported by Urea at less than a quarter.

The reason for emphasizing this particular contest is that the two candidates are among the most visible who participated in the 2020 and 2022 elections, which could give us some perspective on the differences between the two elections. However, they are not alone.

Enter Jason Jackson. Two years ago, the then El Centro council member won 3,418 out of 15,114 votes cast, while this year it has fallen to 2,553 out of 7,553 votes cast. However, in the case of businessmen, the votes were divided between four candidates this year and between six in the last municipal elections. In the case of El Centro, virtual councilor-elect Sonia Carter, votes fell to 3,052 from 4,446 in two years.

A similar case occurred for Brawley, twice unsuccessful council nominee Ronald Gray III, whose votes also fell from 2,965 to 795.

Of course, a presidential election isn’t the same as an interim election, let alone knowing that the Democrats were going to do it again in California with a landslide victory over their Republican rivals in 2022. If Trump manages to win over voters again registered Republicans and becomes the GOP nominee like in 2016, we will surely be back to high turnout in 2024.

Too bad for Urea and company who, unless they throw their hats down to run for another position in two years, will not see their names on the ballot box in 2024.

Forward Valley editor Arturo Bojorquez can be reached at [email protected] or (760) 335-4646.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ivpressonline.com/open/the-mex-factor-blame-it-on-donald-trump/article_c5888736-6abd-11ed-89ec-5b3d2faeb0bf.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos