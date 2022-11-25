Richa Chadha shrugs after Galwan tweet controversy, shares PM Modi’s statement on India-Pakistan diplomacy





Seemingly in response to his now-deleted tweet about the Galwan clash, actor Richa Chaddha shared a statement allegedly made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on seeking a peaceful solution to the conflict with Pakistan.

“Exactly,” she tweeted, along with a shrugging emoji. The comments were originally made by Modi in a message to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2019. Khan then tweeted: “I send my greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of the National Day of Pakistan. It is time for the peoples of the subcontinent to work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive and prosperous region, in an atmosphere free from terror and violence. exactly https://t.co/W0x5Vh5Sjt pic.twitter.com/ywWkxW73Em RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 24, 2022 Richa has drawn ire from a section of social media, as well as the entertainment industry, after reacting to a comment by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi that the army is always ready to take back territories in Pakistani-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “Galwan says hello,” she tweeted, referring to the clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. The clashes resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. Actors Akshay Kumar and Kay Kay Menon expressed their disappointment with Richa’s tweet and called for unanimous support from the armed forces. In an apology, Richa had written: “My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood. A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I know firsthand what that feels like. This is an emotional question for me. She had also tagged her lawyer, Saveena Bedi. Bedi defended his client’s comments and wrote in a tweet, also quoting the Prime Minister: “Tweet was not a comment about fitness/courage. Our army is always ready to sacrifice. Making up such news and then highlighting the Pakistani reaction may amount to warmongering. ‘This century is not about wars, but about resolving disputes through dialogue’ Resp. PM. Modi spoke to this effect at the recent G20 summit in Bali, when he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that today’s era “must not be one of war”.

