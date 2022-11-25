Indonesia struggles to deliver aid to quake survivors as relief efforts continue





Suharyanto, the head of the disaster mitigation agency, says many had not received help and nearly 200 volunteers were deployed to help distribute water, instant food, tents and layers.

CIANJUR, Indonesia Indonesian authorities struggled on Thursday (November 24th) to help thousands of people displaced by a deadly earthquake in West Java, as rain-triggered landslides and mountainous terrain difficile hampered the efforts of the rescue teams. Monday’s magnitude 5.6 earthquake in the town of Cianjur, about 75 kilometers (50 miles) south of the capital Jakarta, has killed at least 271 people and left thousands sheltering in tents with few medical supplies and aid. Suharyanto, the head of the disaster mitigation agency, said Thursday that many have not received help and nearly 200 volunteers have been deployed to help distribute water, instant food, tents and diapers. Survivors, including the elderly and small children, crammed into military tents set up some distance from the devastated villages, while others lined up to receive aid packages from volunteers. In Sukamanah village, residents said they had to ration food and lacked supplies for children, including medicine, diapers and milk. Ema Hermawati, wife of the village chief, said sanitation was lacking as rubbish began to pile up and there was no running water or portable toilets. President Joko Widodo visited the quake site for the second time on Thursday and urged that aid distribution and rescue efforts continue as soon as possible. “Conditions are steep,” he said of the rough terrain, adding that there was a shortage of tents and water. “It is still raining and there are still aftershocks. The ground is fragile, so caution must be exercised. Hopes are fading With dozens of people still missing, rescuers used excavators and other heavy machinery to clear mud and debris in search of victims. Some areas isolated by landslides could only be reached by helicopter. Hopes of finding survivors were fading, officials said. Search efforts have focused on the village of Cijedil, where around 30 people are believed to have been buried under a landslide, Joshua Banjarnahor of the national search and rescue agency told reporters. Food vendor Ahman, 52, said he lost his mother, wife and daughter, who he said were buried when his cliffside stall collapsed. “I don’t expect them to be alive because they’ve been buried for four days. I’m letting them go,” he said. Indonesia is one of the most earthquake-prone nations in the world, regularly recording strong earthquakes off the coast where fault lines pass. Monday’s earthquake was particularly deadly as it hit a densely populated area at a depth of just 10 km (6 miles). Poor building standards have also caused buildings to collapse, leading to many deaths, officials said. Cianjur’s reconstruction must meet seismic design codes, said David Sanderson, a disaster risk reduction expert at the School of Built Environment at the University of New South Wales in Australia. “Unless carefully managed, reconstruction can be sporadic, incomplete and fail to take into account the risk of future earthquakes,” he said. Rappler.com

