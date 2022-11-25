China’s Xi pledges support for Cuba on ‘fundamental interests’





BEIJING (AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Cuban counterpart pledged Friday to support each other on the core interests of their communist colleagues during a meeting welcoming a return to face-to-face diplomacy by Beijing. In comments to Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Xi said China hopes to strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs with Cuba. The two will go hand in hand on the path of building socialism with their own characteristics, Xi said in a Chinese government press release. China generally defines its core interests as defending its economic and political development goals, as well as controlling the territory it claims, especially self-governing Taiwan. . No specific issues or other countries were mentioned in the Chinese government’s press release. Diaz-Canels’ visit is another sign of how China is trying to revive its in-person diplomacy after a virtual halt to such exchanges during the pandemic. Xi, who is also the leader of the ruling Communist Party and has eliminated term limits to allow him to stay in power indefinitely, met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this month in Beijing, then attended the Group of 20 Major Economies meeting in Indonesia and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand. Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and European Council President Charles Michel are due to visit Beijing next week. Diaz-Canel arrived in China after a visit to Moscow where he and Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the traditional friendship between their sanctions-hit nations. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, China and Cuba grew closer, just as China and Russia gradually established warmer ties, largely in opposition to the US-led liberal democratic world order. United. In the Chinese press release, Diaz-Canel said that his visit shows that we attach great importance and great attention to the relations of friendship and cooperation between Cuba and China. Cuba highly recognizes Xi’s practical and theoretical contributions and we believe this is a real encouragement for all progressive forces in the world, he said. China is Cuba’s second largest trading partner after Colombia, a major oil producer, and has supplied the islands with buses, locomotives and other equipment to upgrade their dilapidated infrastructure. Chinese companies have also invested in mining in Cuba, but on a limited scale.

