Columnist E. Jean Carroll sues Donald Trump for defamation and assault for alleged rape | UNITED STATES





Magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who three years ago accused Donald Trump of allegedly raping her in the 1990s, filed a new lawsuit against the former US president on Thursday in New York. The writer sued under a new state law, the Adult Survivors Act, which gives victims of sexual assault a year to sue their alleged abusers, even if the abuse happened a long time ago and the statutes of limitations have expired.

In the new lawsuit, Carroll is suing Trump for assault and battery for the alleged rape and for defamation over comments he made regarding her allegations. In his 2019 book, Why Do We Need Men? A modest proposition, the writer said Trump raped her in the dressing room of an upscale Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. At the time of the attack, Carroll was hosting the TV show Ask E. Jean, inspired by his famous column in Elle magazine.

Trump, who was president when the book was published, responded to the allegations by saying the attack could never have happened because Carroll was not my type. His comments prompted Carroll to file a libel suit, but that claim was blocked by a legal dispute over whether Trump was legally immune from Carroll’s first lawsuit because he spoke in his capacity as President. Carroll had been unable to sue the former president for battery because the attack took place decades ago, which meant the statutes of limitations had expired.

In her book, Carroll said she met Trump by chance at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York and he asked her for help finding a gift for a woman. The columnist said Trump took her first to the handbag department, then to the hat department and finally to the lingerie department. According to her account, Trump grabbed a greyish lilac bodysuit, asked her to try it on, and walked her to the locker room.

She writes: When the door of the dressing room is closed, he throws himself on me, pushes me against the wall, hits my head quite violently and puts his mouth against my lips. I’m so shocked that I push him away and start laughing again. He grabs both of my arms and pushes me against the wall a second time, and as I become aware of his size, he holds me against the wall with his shoulder and tucks his hand under my coat dress and pulls down my pantyhose. After a struggle, she was able to escape, according to her account in the book.

Carroll acknowledges in the book that she did not report the attack to the police and that she has no proof. She said she told two friends about the incident. The first friend, a journalist, begged her to go to the police and offered to accompany her. The second, also a journalist, told him to shut up, saying: Forget it! He has 200 lawyers. Hell bury you.

When the book was published, Trump denied the allegations, saying that Ms. Bergdorf Goodman’s case was a complete scam. Facing the new trial, the US president maintained that the charges were a lie.

I don’t know this woman, I have no idea who she is, other than it looks like she took a picture of me many years ago, with her husband, shaking my hand on a receiving line at a celebrity charity event, Trump posted on his social media platform social truth.

Carroll seeks unspecified damages for defamation and assault. Trump’s underlying sexual assault severely injured Carroll, causing significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological damage, loss of dignity and invasion of his privacy, according to the lawsuit, adding: His recent defamatory statement n only added to the damage Carroll had already suffered.

