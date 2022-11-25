Will the 2022 GOP defeat Donald Trump’s 2024 endorsement call?





HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — It’s a question that until recently would have been unthinkable: Will Republican candidates for public office in 2024 want Donald Trump’s endorsement?

For half a decade, Republicans challenged the former president at their peril. Often they have lost in primaries to Trump-backed candidates.

And in the 2022 primaries in Pennsylvania — even though it’s not everywhere in America — Trump’s endorsement was still key to a primary victory. Supporters and independent analysts widely agreed that Doug Mastriano cemented his gubernatorial nomination and Mehmet Oz secured his victory over David McCormick thanks to Trump’s backing.

But after that?

“In Pennsylvania, the Trump effect played out like this: He helped you in a primary, but he didn’t necessarily help you in a general election,” said Robert Costa, chief news correspondent. CBS News election and campaign.

In the general election, Oz lost and Mastriano was defeated. This brings a corollary to what Costa said about the “Trump Effect”.

“The more Trumpier the candidate was on the GOP side, the fewer votes he got” in the general election, said Christopher Nicholas, a veteran GOP consultant.

Oz, which trailed John Fetterman in some midsummer double-digit polls, appeared to close the gap after a shaky debate performance from Fetterman, who was recovering from a stroke, and as he positioned as a consensus centrist. Mastriano has never made a similar pivot.

Then Trump campaigned with the two in Pennsylvania the weekend before the election.

“Oz, at the end of the campaign, had the burden of Trump on his shoulders,” Costa said.

Still, at least the Oz and Mastriano campaigns lived to see a general election. So doesn’t a Trump endorsement always help?

“I think we need to re-examine that word ‘help’ when almost all of his endorsed candidates in the spring lost in November,” said Brit Crampsie, a Democratic strategist.

“As Republicans, I think we have to find a way to satisfy our base without making it impossible to win the general election,” Nicholas said.

But Nicholas said Democrats also face similar dilemmas on a smaller scale.

“The Democrats don’t necessarily want to be the party of the AOC, outside of a few metropolitan areas,” Nicholas said, referring to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congresswoman from Queens, New York, who is hugely popular with voters. liberals but who Republicans have called a radical socialist.

