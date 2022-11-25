Even after independence, we are taught history written as conspiracy in the colonial era: PM Modi





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while celebrating the 400th anniversary of the birth of Lachit Barphukan, said that despite India’s history of bravery, victory and sacrifice, one that is taught even after the independence is history written as a conspiracy in colonial times. .

In every corner of the country, brave sons and daughters fought against the oppressors. However, that part of the story was intentionally deleted, the prime minister said. Isn’t the value of Lachit Barphukan important? Isn’t the sacrifices of thousands of people in Assam against the Mughals important? We bow to the brave Lachit Borphukan on his 400th birthday. He played a pivotal role in preserving the culture of Assam. https://t.co/w8eG6BAGby Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2022 In the same session, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had asked historians to highlight the achievements of leaders such as Lachit Barphukan, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Guru Gobind Singh and Durgadas Rathore, among others, for show history in a new light. Humble asks our historians that India is not just the story of Aurangzeb, Babar, Jahangir or Humayun. India is by Lachit Barphukan, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Guru Gobind Singh, Durgadas Rathore. We should make an effort to see it in a new light. This will fulfill our dream of being a Vishva GuruSarma said. It happens a day later Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a similar statement, saying no one can stop rewriting history to free it from distortions as he urged scholars to research and write about 30 great Indian empires and 300 warriors who showed exemplary valor in fighting for the country. I often come across complaints that our story has been twisted and altered. These allegations could be true. But who prevents it from being corrected now? Which prevents us from writing the correct history now, he said. Shah urged historians and students to identify 30 great empires in Indian history that ruled for more than 150 years in any part of the country and 300 warriors who showed exemplary courage to fight for independence of the country and to research and write extensively about them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-narendra-modi-lachit-barphukan-birth-anniversary-history-8289124/

