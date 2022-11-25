Connect with us

kyiv gives Boris Johnson the title of honorary citizen – Ultima Ora

The city council of the Ukrainian capital has awarded former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the title of honorary citizen of Kyiv.
“The city council approved the decision to confer on Boris Johnson, a great friend of Ukraine, the title of honorary citizen of Kyiv. Boris has visited the Ukrainian capital several times, both in times of peace and in the most dramatic period of our struggle against the Russian aggressor. Johnson has done and I am sure will continue to do everything possible to ensure that Britain and world leaders provide the necessary assistance to the Ukraine. Thank you for your support. We look forward to seeing you again in Kyiv,” Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko wrote on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform.
The Academic Council of Ivan Franko National University in Lviv awarded Johnson an honorary doctorate.

