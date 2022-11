Donald Trump sued again by writer for defamation over alleged rape The Irish Times

Former US President Donald Trump was sued on Thursday for defamation by a writer who accused the former US president of lying when he denied raping her 27 years ago.

In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, former Elle magazine columnist E Jean Carroll also accused Mr. Trump of assault and battery during an alleged encounter at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan.

Ms Carroll (78) has filed a lawsuit under New Yorks Adult Survivors Act, a new law giving victims of sexual assault a year to sue their alleged abusers, even if the abuse s happened a long time ago and the statutes of limitations have expired.

Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, was the first day the accusers could sue.

Mr Trump (76) denied raping Ms Carroll or knowing her at the time, and said she was not my type.

Her first denial in June 2019 prompted her to file a defamation suit five months later.

He repeated the denial in an October 12 post on his Truth Social account, calling out Ms Carrolls for claiming a hoax and a lie, prompting the new defamation claim.

Both sides await rulings from the appellate courts on Mr Trump’s argument that he was legally immune from Ms Carroll’s first trial because he spoke in his capacity as president.

If the courts agreed that the US government, which enjoys sovereign immunity from defamation suits, could substitute Mr Trump as a defendant, Ms Carroll’s first trial would fail.

It likely wouldn’t affect his second trial because Mr Trump is a private citizen, having left the White House in January 2021.

Ms. Carroll seeks unspecified damages. To back up her battery claim, she said Mr. Trump caused lasting psychological harm to her and left her unable to sustain a romantic relationship.

The first trial is scheduled for trial on February 6, 2023, before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, but will likely be delayed due to appeals.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Ms Carrolls’ lawyer Roberta Kaplan called for a trial on April 10 covering the two lawsuits, saying they overlap significantly.

Mr. Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, has requested a trial on May 8 only for the first trial. She also told the judge that a longer delay made sense because Mr. Trump had not hired a lawyer for the second trial.

Your client in this action, Ms. Habba, has known this was going to happen for months, and it would be wise to decide who represents her, the judge replied.

Judge Kaplan said he could decide early next week how to schedule the two prosecutions. Reuters

