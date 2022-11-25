Boris Johnson and Liz Truss join Tory rebellion against onshore wind farms





Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, Britain’s last two prime ministers, have both weighed in behind a Tory rebellion to end a de facto ban on new onshore wind farms, creating a new headache for current prime minister Rishi Sunak. Simon Clarke, leveling secretary under Truss’ short-lived premiership in the fall, drafted an amendment to governments leveling and regeneration invoice which would put an end to the existing block on onshore wind turbines. Clarke argues that wind power is not only one of the cheapest forms of energy, but would also improve the resilience of British energy during a global energy crisis caused by the Russian invasion from Ukraine. He launched his amendment just 24 hours after Sunak was forced to delay a critical vote on planning reform in the face of a growing rebellion by more than 50 of his own MPs who are cautious about developing new land. Recommended Johnson and Truss’s new involvement in the wind power uprising suggests that Sunak’s predecessors are unlikely to give him an easy ride as prime minister. Sunak was instrumental in ousting Johnson earlier this summer when he was one of the first in a series of ministers to resign in protest at various scandals engulfing the then prime minister . The crackdown on new onshore wind farms was originally introduced by David Cameron when he was Prime Minister in 2015 to appease a growing number of Conservative Party members who opposed it. After moving to Number 10, Johnson gave onshore wind a partial green light by including the technology in the government’s system of low-carbon electricity subsidies, called differential auction contracts. Even then, however, Johnson failed to overhaul Cameron’s tightening of the planning system, which made it virtually impossible to build wind farms in England anywhere there was even a single opponent. Truss as PM announced she was removing those onerous planning restrictions in September in a bid to spur a rapid expansion of onshore wind farms. The government is keen to increase local low-carbon energy sources at a time when gas prices have soared around the world. But after replacing her in Downing Street, Sunak again blocked the technology, despite her wider ambition of a big increase in renewable energy production. Clarkes’ amendment would require Michael Gove, who replaced him as upgrade secretary in the Sunaks cabinet, to allow onshore wind farm applications by revising government guidelines known as the Planning Policy Framework national. In an attempt to reassure fellow MPs, the Clarkes Amendment would ensure that projects could only go ahead where they had council support by preventing developers from bringing in the National Planning Inspectorate when their projects were rejected. Labor is expected to support the Clarke amendment, but also table its own, more strongly worded version.

