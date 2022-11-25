China’s Xi juggernaut hits potholes on path to prosperity





China has taken some modest steps to ease its quarantine rules, such as reducing isolation times, but it fears abandoning them altogether. The vaccination rate in China is still low. About a third of the 260 million people over the age of 60 did not receive a third dose. The government has failed to convince elderly citizens, many of whom are skeptical of the authoritarian regime’s instructions, that the risks of vaccination outweigh the benefits. This is partly a self-inflicted wound since Xi did not clearly warn the Chinese people that COVID-zero should one day be lifted and that they should protect themselves by getting vaccinated. Xi’s nationalism has also made matters worse by preventing the importation of mRNA vaccines from the West, even though they are more effective than local Chinese vaccines. Loading The problem is clear, but there is no quick way out of this impasse. It will take months to increase vaccination rates. If China suddenly eased all restrictions before protecting a much higher share of the elderly population, it would trigger a new wave of the pandemic that would overwhelm its still basic hospital system. The COVID-zero transition is just one of many economic issues facing Xi. China’s real estate sector, once a big driver of its economic miracle, is now in deep crisis because it has built far too many new homes with borrowed money. China’s largest apartment builder, Evergrande, defaulted late last year and many ordinary investors are finding they have lost their deposits on off-plan purchases from struggling companies that cannot not carry out their projects. The Chinese government this week announced a $162 billion stimulus package to try to restore confidence in the sector. After outperforming the world for decades, China’s economy is expected to grow just 3.2% this year, according to the latest forecast from the Paris-based Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, slower than the United States. or Australia. None of this suggests that the Chinese Communist Party state system is about to collapse. Despite Xi’s recent turn towards authoritarianism and nationalism, the country has enormous economic strengths and the regime has been able to manage the opposition. But a period of slowing Chinese growth and internal confusion has enormous consequences for Australia, both economically and politically. Loading Michele Bullock, the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, warned two weeks ago that, given China’s importance as a trading partner, a further slowdown in the Chinese economy, in particularly the housing sector which consumes so much of our iron ore, would have implications for Australia. On the other hand, China’s problems could have a geopolitical silver lining, as a more humble Xi might want to focus on domestic issues rather than engage in wolf warrior diplomacy. While China can often come across as an unstoppable juggernaut, it is far from invulnerable. He may well find that systems like Australia, with pluralism and democracy, can teach him some lessons. Bevan Shields sends an exclusive newsletter to subscribers every week. Sign up to receive his note from the editor.

