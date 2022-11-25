Indonesian rescuers rush to find dozens of people missing after quake

Indonesian authorities on Thursday deployed heavy machinery, helicopters and thousands of people in a desperate effort to locate dozens of people trapped in rubble by an earthquake that killed 272 people, as hopes of finding survivors faded.

Some were pulled alive from the wreckage of twisted metal and concrete in spectacular rescues in the town of Cianjur in West Java, including a six-year-old boy who spent two days under the wreckage without food or water.

Officials said 39 people remained missing and trapped, including a seven-year-old girl, as rescue efforts were delayed by heavy rains and aftershocks.

But the rescue of young boy Azka alive, captured on video, gave hope to relatives and rescuers.

“Once we realized Azka was alive, everyone burst into tears, including me,” Jeksen Kolibu, a 28-year-old local volunteer, told AFP on Thursday.

“It was very moving, it was like a miracle.”

In the worst-hit district of Cugenang, dozens of rescue workers drilled through large concrete slabs and removed roof tiles from a destroyed house on Thursday where they believed a young girl had been buried. Her distraught mother watched them work.

Other rescuers used digging tools, hammers and their bare hands to clear debris in the delicate mission to find seven-year-old Cika.

“She was playing outside, I was cooking in the kitchen, suddenly the earthquake happened, so fast, just two seconds, my house collapsed,” her mother Imas Masfahitah, 34, told AFP.

“My gut tells me she’s here because she liked to play here,” she said, referring to the girl’s grandmother’s house where the search is focused.

“Whatever happens, I will try to accept it.”

Authorities then suspended the search for Cika for the evening, saying they would resume the rescue effort on Friday.

“We still hope there are survivors. The proof is that Azka survived yesterday,” Suharyanto, the head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), who like many Indonesians has only one name, told a news conference. Thursday.

– ‘Pray for us’ –

The death toll from Monday’s earthquake is expected to rise further with around 2,000 people injured, some in critical condition, and at least two villages still isolated.

It rose by one point on Thursday after the body of a 64-year-old man was found, Suharyanto said.

Thousands of rescue workers were using diggers to break through blocked roads to get to villages and deploying helicopters to drop life-saving aid to people still stranded there.

But the BNPB chief said it was too dangerous to use heavy machinery to dig up victims for fear of structural collapses or further landslides.

The rescue operation is expected to continue beyond the 72-hour window considered the best time to find living victims.

“Hopefully in one or two days, once the weather is good, (we can) deploy heavy equipment (and) more victims will be found,” Suharyanto said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Cianjur again on Thursday and said 39 people were missing in Cugenang district alone.

“This afternoon we are going to focus on this place,” he told reporters. Widodo said only 24 patients remained at Sayang Hospital in the city, down from 741 previously.

Residents of the neighborhood said they had never experienced anything like this before.

“I don’t know why the impact in Cugenang is particularly bad. It’s probably fate, God decided,” Adek, 52, told AFP.

– Many homeless –

Over 56,000 homes were damaged and over 62,000 people were forced to evacuate to shelters, leaving many homeless in the city without adequate supplies.

Some put up signs asking for help, while others held cardboard boxes begging for donations after losing everything.

Widodo said the hilly terrain made it difficult to get aid to those who needed it most.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.

Monday’s tremor was the deadliest in the archipelago nation since a 2018 earthquake and the resulting tsunami killed more than 4,000 people on the island of Sulawesi.

But for a few women, there was joy on the fringes of disaster.

At least three babies were born in the same evacuation tent a day after the disaster, according to West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil.

He posted a video on Wednesday of his visit to the tent where he named one of the children Gempita, inspired by the Indonesian word for earthquake.

As he spoke his new name, smiling friends and relatives of Mother Dewi shouted jubilantly, “Thank God!