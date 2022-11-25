Imran Khan will resume demonstrations this time against the Pakistani army | Imran Khan





This will be the moment that Imran Khan has been building for weeks. Pakistan’s ousted prime minister and former superstar cricketer will bring his long march 2.0 to the town of Rawalpindi on Saturday as he continues to push for a snap general election. If a vote is called, Khan insists he will win by an overwhelming majority.

Khan’s appearance will be his first public outing since an assassination attempt earlier this month, when he was shot in the leg as he marched through Punjab. He remains unable to walk and will therefore address the crowd from a wheelchair. According to security agencies, there remains a high risk of another assassination attempt, so Khan will be protected in a bulletproof glass cube.

Since Khan was ousted as prime minister in April in a vote of no confidence, his popularity has only gone from strength to strength, just as Pakistan has sunk further into a state of political crisis. The former prime minister known to thrive as an opposition agitator mobilized hundreds of thousands at his rallies and delivered speeches filled with inflammatory rhetoric.

Khan has accused the US government of being behind a plot to remove him from power, although he recently backtracked and accused the new coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif of being imported and corrupt . But it was Khan’s decision to oppose Pakistan’s mighty military establishment that gripped the people and left the country reeling.

Pakistan: Imran Khan says two gunmen tried to assassinate him video

Khan and senior officials of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have not only accused the military of being responsible for pushing him to quit, but also of playing a role in the attempted of assassination. Khan unsuccessfully attempted to file a police report naming Sharif, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, and Army General Faisal Naseer as the three conspirators.

It’s no secret that the [military] The establishment played a huge role in ousting Imran Khan from power, forcing our allies to abandon him, said Fawad Chaudhry, a spokesman for the PTI. The government and military have denied this, and the shooter held responsible said he acted alone.

Imran Khan speaks to the media at a hospital in Lahore, the day after the assassination attempt on him. Photograph: Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Khan’s outspoken stance is all the more extraordinary given his once entrenched relationship with the military establishment, which has a long history of stranglehold on Pakistani politics and which in the past has seized power through sweeps. ‘State.

Yet many believe Khan is once again seeking their support to bring him back to power. Khan’s enormous appeal, especially against the Sharif government’s declining popularity, remains his trump card.

Zahid Hussain, a political analyst, said: Khan is hugely popular as the army’s position has been weakened and they are on the defensive so they can give in to pressure and talk to him. The army is not neutral, it has never been neutral.

Khan received a blow on Thursday when it was announced that the new army chief, arguably the most powerful post in Pakistan, would be General Asim Munir, whom Khan fired from a senior post in 2019 Munir is said to be apolitical but, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said, staying out of politics will be a big challenge for the new leader. The army has so much influence in government affairs, it is so entrenched in the system, that it is difficult and complicated for this to end.

For years, Khan has been portrayed as the blue-eyed boy of generals. Although he denies it, many in his party claim he was elected in 2018 with the help of the military, which is accused of pressuring MPs to join the PTI and of rigging the elections in his favour.

A senior PTI official, who is still close to Khan, therefore, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: The army is cunning and they brought him to power in such a way that they can get him out easily because we don’t we didn’t have a majority.

Khan’s government operated as a so-called hybrid regime where the military intervened directly, albeit behind the scenes. Our policy was outsourced, it was directed by the ISI, the PTI chief said, referring to Inter-Services Intelligence, an agency controlled by the military.

Noor Alam Khan, who quit the PTI in April after joining the Pakistan People’s Party, said: There used to be interference from the establishment, many appeals to politicians forcing them to join a certain party. [PTI], vote a certain way. Since Khan was removed from power, the interference has ceased.

Even Khan recently said that while in power he received help from military agencies and could not pass bills without their support.

General Asim Munir (right) meets Pakistani President Arif Alvi in ​​Islamabad on Thursday. Photography: AP

Under the Hybrid regime, the military cracked down on media freedom and Khan’s political opponents were imprisoned. Pakistan’s ranking in Transparency International’s Corruption Index slipped a record 20 places between 2019 and 2021 due to state capture and lack of rule of law, despite election promise of Khans to clean up politics.

In 2021, the relationship between Khan and the army, and in particular with the army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, began to crumble due to generals’ concerns that Khan was collapsing the country’s economy as inflation soared and the government was spending heavily. on fuel and electricity subsidies.

Khan’s erratic approach to foreign policy, alienating allies such as the United States and Saudi Arabia, was also cause for consternation.

The relationship broke down completely after the military refused to back Khans’ candidates in regional elections, then decided against Khans’ wishes to transfer Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the ISI chief who helped run the country.

Despite Khan’s best efforts to prevent a vote of no confidence, it went ahead in April 2022 and he was removed from office after swaths of his own PTI MPs as well as coalition allies protested. voted against him. Some credited not only the withdrawal of support from the military, but also alleged endemic corruption and disastrous economic policies that had rendered them unable to face their constituents.

Imran Khan has two faces, said Noor Alam Khan. He is not clean, he is not sincere towards the nation and he does not believe in democracy.

The ferocity with which Khan has since turned on the military appears to have taken the establishment by surprise. Khan criticized the army in his speeches, especially the powerful army leader Bajwa.

On Wednesday evening, Bajwa, who is retiring from his post next week, took the highly unconventional step of openly admitting military interference in politics over the past 70 years. In what appeared to be a pointed response to Khan, Bajwa criticized those who were constructing a false narrative and said the military had made a decision never to interfere in any political matters.

This was met with skepticism among analysts and politicians. We’ve heard that in the past, too, and too often it just hasn’t happened, said Michael Kugelman, senior associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center think tank in the United States. Given how deeply embedded the military is in Pakistan’s political fabric, it would be next to impossible for there to be such a drastic change.

Instead, Khan’s fate will likely hinge on the willingness of Munir, the new military leader, to come to the negotiating table. Ultimately, the military wants to deal with the country’s terrible political mess, Kugelman said. So the big question now is, do they think this involves some sort of reconciliation with Khan?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/25/imran-khan-resume-protests-taking-on-pakistan-military The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos