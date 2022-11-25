India’s history is not just the history of slavery: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India is righting past wrongs by celebrating its varied heritage and remembering its unsung heroes and heroines in its history who have been lost in the pages of history that have were written as part of a conspiracy during the colonial era.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the 400th anniversary of the birth of Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi.

India’s story is not just about slavery,” the Prime Minister said. India’s story is about rising to victory, it is about the valor of countless greats.” He added that India’s story is to stand up to tyranny with unparalleled valor and courage.

Unfortunately, we were taught, even after independence, the same story that was written as a conspiracy during the period of slavery. After Independence, the foreigners’ agenda had to be changed that made us slaves, but it was not done,” he said.

Stories of fierce resistance to tyranny in all parts of the country have been intentionally suppressed. There are countless stories of victory over tyranny during the long period of repression. The mistake of not giving these events to the general public is being rectified, the prime minister said. He said the fact that this event is taking place in Delhi is a reflection of this change.

The Prime Minister commended the government of Assam for taking steps to celebrate the legacy of its heroes. He mentioned projects like a museum and a memorial in Assam to honor its heroes. Prime Minister Modi said such measures will help the younger generation know the story of sacrifice and bravery.

The Prime Minister said Lachit Borphuk’s life inspires us to live the Nation First mantra. His life inspires us to rise above ourselves and give the highest priority to the national interest. His life teaches us that instead of nepotism and dynasty, the country should be supreme.” Citing examples from the life of Veer Lachit Borphukan, the Prime Minister said that no person or relationship is above of the nation”.

He pointed out that when a nation knows its true past, only then can it learn from its experiences and follow the right direction for its future. It is our responsibility that our sense of history is not limited to a few decades and a few centuries,” he said.

Referring to the lines of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, the Prime Minister said that only by remembering repeatedly can we give the coming generation a correct picture of history.

Prime Minister Modi suggested to create a big play on Lachit Borphukan modeled on the one on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and take it to all corners of the country. This will give a big boost to the resolve of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

We need to develop India and make the North East the hub of India’s growth. I am sure that the spirit of Veer Lachit Borphukan’s 400th Jayanti will strengthen our resolve and the nation will achieve its goals,” the Prime Minister concluded.