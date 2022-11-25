Connect with us

Politics

India’s history is not just the history of slavery: PM Modi

Published

43 seconds ago

on

By

 


New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India is righting past wrongs by celebrating its varied heritage and remembering its unsung heroes and heroines in its history who have been lost in the pages of history that have were written as part of a conspiracy during the colonial era.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the 400th anniversary of the birth of Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi.

India’s story is not just about slavery,” the Prime Minister said. India’s story is about rising to victory, it is about the valor of countless greats.” He added that India’s story is to stand up to tyranny with unparalleled valor and courage.

Unfortunately, we were taught, even after independence, the same story that was written as a conspiracy during the period of slavery. After Independence, the foreigners’ agenda had to be changed that made us slaves, but it was not done,” he said.

Stories of fierce resistance to tyranny in all parts of the country have been intentionally suppressed. There are countless stories of victory over tyranny during the long period of repression. The mistake of not giving these events to the general public is being rectified, the prime minister said. He said the fact that this event is taking place in Delhi is a reflection of this change.

The Prime Minister commended the government of Assam for taking steps to celebrate the legacy of its heroes. He mentioned projects like a museum and a memorial in Assam to honor its heroes. Prime Minister Modi said such measures will help the younger generation know the story of sacrifice and bravery.

The Prime Minister said Lachit Borphuk’s life inspires us to live the Nation First mantra. His life inspires us to rise above ourselves and give the highest priority to the national interest. His life teaches us that instead of nepotism and dynasty, the country should be supreme.” Citing examples from the life of Veer Lachit Borphukan, the Prime Minister said that no person or relationship is above of the nation”.

He pointed out that when a nation knows its true past, only then can it learn from its experiences and follow the right direction for its future. It is our responsibility that our sense of history is not limited to a few decades and a few centuries,” he said.

Referring to the lines of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, the Prime Minister said that only by remembering repeatedly can we give the coming generation a correct picture of history.

Prime Minister Modi suggested to create a big play on Lachit Borphukan modeled on the one on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and take it to all corners of the country. This will give a big boost to the resolve of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

We need to develop India and make the North East the hub of India’s growth. I am sure that the spirit of Veer Lachit Borphukan’s 400th Jayanti will strengthen our resolve and the nation will achieve its goals,” the Prime Minister concluded.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/indias-history-is-not-just-history-of-slavery-pm-modi-11669370888540.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: