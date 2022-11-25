Relief steps up after Indonesia earthquake





(November 24, 2022) STORY LINE: On the fourth day of an increasingly urgent search, Indonesian rescuers on Thursday focused their efforts on a spot where dozens of people are believed to be stranded after an earthquake-triggered landslide killed 272 people. Many of the more than 1,000 rescue workers were searching for victims in a village in Cianjur district, where a landslide caused by Monday’s earthquake dumped tons of mud, rocks and trees. Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Cianjur on Thursday and stressed they would focus on a location where 39 people were still missing. NAT-Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia “I also want to make sure that the logistics are well distributed, both food and medicine, including the lack of tents, which can be distributed correctly.” More than 2,000 people were injured in the quake, which forced another 61,000 to be sent to evacuation centers and other shelters after at least 56,000 homes were damaged. The Disaster Mitigation Agency said 171 public facilities were destroyed, including 31 schools. Monday’s magnitude 5.6 quake was centered at a shallow depth, shaking a densely populated area lacking earthquake-resistant infrastructure. Light aftershocks continued to register Thursday morning. Rosalba Ruz, Associated Press ===SOURCE=== ASSOCIATED PRESS PALACE MEDIA AND INFORMATION OFFICE ================================================= ======== Customers are reminded: (i) to check the terms of their license agreements for use of content outside of news programming and further advice and assistance may be obtained from AP Archive on: Tel +44 (0) 20 7482 7482 Email: [email protected] (ii) they must check with the applicable collecting society in their territory regarding the authorization of any sound recording or performance included in the AP Television News Service (iii) they have editorial responsibility for the use of any content included in the AP Television News service and for libel, privacy, compliance and third party rights applicable to their jurisdiction. Subscribe for more breaking news: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress Website: https://apnews.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP Facebook: https://facebook.com/APNews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/ You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c8f660e039f643d882363f1672ca82f8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bradfordera.com/intensifican-tareas-de-rescate-tras-sismo-en-indonesia/video_c87fca10-73cf-5369-b62c-52a2189170f4.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos