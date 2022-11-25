



On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the heroism of Assam General Lachit Barphukan with the rise of a New India, which draws inspiration from a new set of patriotic individuals and forces. Speaking at a ceremony to honor the 400th anniversary of Barphukans’ birth, Prime Minister Modi said India, which has broken out of its old shell, has shed its colonial mentality. He pointed out that India had entered the era of Amritkala, a 25-year period, during which the country would progress towards becoming a fully developed nation by 2047. Referring to Amritkal, the Prime Minister touched a major theme of his August 15 speech on the Indian calendar. transition to a fully developed country with 100 years of national independence. Born on November 24, 1622 in Charaideo, Lachit Barphukan showed uncommon military skills and courage to defeat the Mughals, thus stopping Aurangzeb’s expansionist dreams during the Battle of Saraighat. “Today, India has broken the shackles of colonialism and is moving forward, celebrating our heritage and proudly remembering our heroes,” the prime minister said. “Leaving behind the colonial mentality, the nation is filled with a sense of pride in our heritage. Today India not only celebrates its cultural diversity but also proudly remembers the historical heroes of its culture,” he said while celebrating the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan. Analysts say that in today’s speech, Prime Minister Modi amplified three other major points made in his seminal Independence Day speech. Besides decolonizing their minds, the Indians were to take pride in the country’s unique heritage, foster a steely unity, and perform their duties proactively. Amrit Kaal’s Panch Pran. #IDAY2022 pic.twitter.com/pyGzEVYBN6 PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2022 “Great personalities like Lachit Barphukan and the immortal descendants of Bharat Maa are our constant inspirations for the fulfillment of the resolutions of this Amrit Kaal,” he said. By touting LA chit Barphukan, Prime Minister Modi had let India’s northeast know that he was as much a part of the national mainstream as any other part of India. “I pay tribute to the country of Assam which has given us brave hearts like Lachit Barphukan. We had the opportunity to celebrate the 400th anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan at a time when the country is celebrating the Amrit Kaal of its independence. This historic occasion is a proud chapter in the history of Assam,” he said. Prime Minister Modi stressed that the life of Lachit Barphukan inspires us to live the mantra of “Nation First”. “The new India is moving forward with the mantra of ‘Nation First’. When a nation knows its heritage, it can chart the course for its future. The life of Veer Lachit Barphukan gives us inspiration and direction, to always prioritize the welfare of our great nation,” he observed. Also read: Modi demolishes two key relics of the colonial era, deepening the foundations of a new India

